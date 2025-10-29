Scripts Close Position

Script Name: Close All Positions

Language: MQL5

Type: Utility Script

Primary Function: Instantly close all open positions on the current trading account

🎯 Purpose

The “Close All Positions” script is a lightweight and efficient tool designed for traders using MetaTrader 5. Its main purpose is to help users quickly exit all active trades with a single click, especially during volatile market conditions or when risk management requires immediate action. Instead of manually closing each position one by one, this script automates the process, saving time and reducing potential errors.

⚙️ How It Works

Once executed, the script scans all open positions on the current account and sends close requests sequentially. It handles both Buy and Sell orders and ensures that each position is properly closed. The script does not require any input parameters, making it extremely user-friendly and fast to deploy.

To function correctly, the account must be connected to the trading server, and there should be no restrictions such as margin limitations or pending orders that could interfere with the closing process.

Key Features

  • Simple and intuitive interface
  • No configuration required
  • Compatible with all account types and trading instruments
  • Fast execution, ideal for emergency exits or capital protection

🔒 Safety Notice

Before running the script, ensure that you truly intend to close all open positions. The script does not prompt for confirmation and will immediately begin closing trades upon activation. It is a powerful tool best used in urgent scenarios or when a full exit from the market is necessary.


Plus de l'auteur
EAVN005 Relative Strength Index
Hong Thai Pham
Experts
EAVN005 – Trading with RSI Indicator "The image in Tap Screenshots shows the result of an optimization for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe, configured with BUY-only settings. You may consider adjusting the parameters when trading XAUUSD, as the recent trend favors opening BUY orders." ️ Installation Guide General Settings EA Name : The name of the Expert Advisor. Magic Number : Assign a unique Magic Number for each chart to prevent order conflicts. Trading Settings Position Options : Select whether
FREE
EAVN004 Candle Pattern
Hong Thai Pham
3 (1)
Experts
EAVN004 – Trading with Pinbar, Engulfing, Dragonfly Doji, and Morning Star Candlestick Patterns In the world of financial trading, simplicity is sometimes the key to effectiveness . EAVN004 is designed based on the principle of identifying well-known candlestick patterns such as Pinbar , Engulfing , Dragonfly Doji , and Morning Star . These patterns help traders detect potential trend reversals and make informed decisions to open BUY or SELL positions. EAVN004 offers customizable settings for St
FREE
EAVN003 Moving Average Triple
Hong Thai Pham
Experts
EAVN003 – A Simple, Efficient, and Flexible Trading Solution In the world of financial trading, simplicity is often the key to effectiveness. EAVN003 is built upon the Moving Average Triple Line principle, enabling traders to quickly identify trends and make timely decisions. The system operates based on three MA lines: A BUY order is only opened when the main trend (long-term trend) is upward, and the signal is confirmed when the two signal MAs cross in the direction of the uptrend. (Conversely
FREE
EAVN001 Moving Average Single
Hong Thai Pham
Experts
EAVN001 – A Simple, Effective, and Flexible Trading Solution In the world of financial trading, simplicity can often be the key to efficiency. EAVN001 is designed based on the Moving Average Single Line principle, enabling traders to quickly identify trends and make timely decisions. Its operation is straightforward: open a BUY position when the price crosses above the MA line , and open a SELL position when the price crosses below the MA line . The strength of EAVN001 lies not only in its simp
FREE
EAVN002 Moving Average Double
Hong Thai Pham
Experts
EAVN002 – A Simple, Effective, and Flexible Trading Solution In the world of financial trading, simplicity can often be the key to efficiency. EAVN002 is designed based on the Moving Average Double Line principle, enabling traders to quickly identify trends and make timely decisions. Its operation is straightforward: open a BUY position when the two MA lines cross upward , and open a SELL position when the two MA lines cross downward . The strength of EAVN002 lies not only in its simplicity but
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis