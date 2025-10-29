Scripts Close Position

Script Name: Close All Positions

Language: MQL5

Type: Utility Script

Primary Function: Instantly close all open positions on the current trading account

🎯 Purpose

The “Close All Positions” script is a lightweight and efficient tool designed for traders using MetaTrader 5. Its main purpose is to help users quickly exit all active trades with a single click, especially during volatile market conditions or when risk management requires immediate action. Instead of manually closing each position one by one, this script automates the process, saving time and reducing potential errors.

⚙️ How It Works

Once executed, the script scans all open positions on the current account and sends close requests sequentially. It handles both Buy and Sell orders and ensures that each position is properly closed. The script does not require any input parameters, making it extremely user-friendly and fast to deploy.

To function correctly, the account must be connected to the trading server, and there should be no restrictions such as margin limitations or pending orders that could interfere with the closing process.

✅ Key Features

Simple and intuitive interface

No configuration required

Compatible with all account types and trading instruments

Fast execution, ideal for emergency exits or capital protection

🔒 Safety Notice

Before running the script, ensure that you truly intend to close all open positions. The script does not prompt for confirmation and will immediately begin closing trades upon activation. It is a powerful tool best used in urgent scenarios or when a full exit from the market is necessary.