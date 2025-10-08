To ensure the best experience with FX Golden Meta EA, please contact me privately after purchase. You’ll receive a full installation manual, setup guide, and personal assistance for smooth activation.

FX Golden Meta EA is an advanced automated trading system created for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want high accuracy with strong capital protection.

The system uses a controlled trade network designed to capture short-term volatility while keeping every position secured with dynamic Trailing Stop and fixed Stop Loss protection.



