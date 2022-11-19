Trader Station MT4

5

Trader Station:
A wave expert using bitwise analysis of an array of price data, confirmed performance by a real account since 2019;

BackTesting the Expert:

By default, the settings that are included in the SET 1;
Only for EURUSD M5;



Settings

  • LOT - set the required lot size or select AUTO RISK;
  • RISK AUTO - quick risk selection or select manual risk entry;
  • custom value RISK - entering a custom risk value;
  • Expert ID - enter the Expert ID or enter the value-1 for the automatic ID;



What you need to know

  • My Strategies never use methods like grid or martingale, but it is possible to open several positions on one instrument;
  • Months with a negative result are possible during the year;
  • Since the strategy is long-term, it is not recommended to disable the EA after losing trades;
  • Created signals from the most popular brokers specifically so that you compare your results with the results of the author;
  • Do not use high risks;
  • Do not use high risks and follow the recommendations that go to each set;
Recensioni 1
Carl
336
Carl 2023.04.13 16:27 
 

Author is very helpful, and probably one of the best EA programmers on MQL5, so TM has a real potential to become a good long-term EA. The history on the signal (AA114766314 990) from May – December 2022 confirm that this EA has great potential.

Gennady Sergienko
17426
Risposta dello sviluppatore Gennady Sergienko 2023.04.15 10:31
Thank you, in turn, I will continue to work so that the EA becomes as good as possible.
Rispondi alla recensione