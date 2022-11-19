Trader Station MT4

Trader Station:

A wave expert using bitwise analysis of an array of price data, confirmed performance by a real account since 2019;





Back Testing the Expert:





Settings



LOT - set the required lot size or select AUTO RISK;

RISK AUTO - quick risk selection or select manual risk entry;

custom value RISK - entering a custom risk value;

Expert ID - enter the Expert ID or enter the value-1 for the automatic ID;





What you need to know

My Strategies never use methods like grid or martingale, but it is possible to open several positions on one instrument;

Months with a negative result are possible during the year;

Since the strategy is long-term, it is not recommended to disable the EA after losing trades;

Created signals from the most popular brokers specifically so that you compare your results with the results of the author;

Do not use high risks;

Do not use high risks and follow the recommendations that go to each set;

By default, the settings that are included in the SET 1;Only for