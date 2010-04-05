FX Golden Meta
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Dushyantha Chandima Abeysinghe Abeysinghe Mudiyanselage
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
FX Golden Meta EA — Best Gold (XAUUSD) Algorithmic Trading System for M15
- Recommended Timeframe: M15
- Minimum Deposit: $500
- Broker Type: ECN/STP with raw spread
- Chart Setup: Single XAUUSD chart
To ensure the best experience with FX Golden Meta EA, please contact me privately after purchase. You’ll receive a full installation manual, setup guide, and personal assistance for smooth activation.
FX Golden Meta EA is an advanced automated trading system created for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want high accuracy with strong capital protection.
The system uses a controlled trade network designed to capture short-term volatility while keeping every position secured with dynamic Trailing Stop and fixed Stop Loss protection.
This approach allows the EA to manage multiple positions intelligently without the high risk associated with traditional grid or martingale systems.
Discounted price : The price will increase by $200 with every 10 purchases. Final price $999, Ask in private for more details!
Live Signal: CLICK HERE
How It Works
The EA continuously monitors gold price movements on the M15 timeframe, detecting structural breakouts and short-term momentum shifts.
When market conditions align, the algorithm executes trades within its structured logic network — each trade automatically protected by Stop Loss and a progressive Trailing Stop mechanism.
As the market moves in profit, the Trailing Stop locks gains and minimizes risk exposure, ensuring stable equity growth even during volatile sessions.
Key Features
- Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15
- Intelligent Trade Network protected by Stop Loss & Trailing Stop
- Works independently from news or external data feeds
- Low Drawdown and consistent performance
- Fully compatible with ECN/STP brokers
- Built for traders seeking safe, automated gold trading
Why Traders Choose FX Golden Meta
FX Golden Meta EA combines structured trade management with real-time protection systems.
It captures profitable moves using short-cycle logic while securing every position against unexpected reversals.
This makes it ideal for traders who prefer smart automation with built-in safety mechanisms.
Disclaimer
FX Golden Meta EA is an automated trading solution designed to assist in decision-making.
All test results are for educational purposes only.
Past results do not guarantee future profits.
Always practice risk control and account protection when trading live.