Trade Panel Pro MT5

Trade Panel Pro is a powerful and easy-to-use trading utility designed for traders who need fast execution, accurate position sizing, and complete risk management directly from the chart.

Whether you scalp on the 1-minute chart or swing trade on the 4H, Trade Panel Pro gives you the tools to manage trades with confidence and precision — all in one clean interface.

Important: Price will increase with 40USD after every 5 purchases



Key Features

Fast Trade Execution

Open Buy/Sell positions instantly from the panel.

One-click order execution without delays.

Pending orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit) directly from the panel.

Advanced Lot & Risk Management

Position sizing by: % of Balance % of Equity Fixed Money Fixed Lot

Automatic lot calculation based on stop loss distance.

Adjustable position split (scale in/out with partial positions).

Stop Loss & Take Profit Controls

Drag & drop stop loss and take profit lines directly on the chart.

Real-time update of risk in USD, lots, and R:R ratio while moving lines.

Smart labels show your stop loss, take profit, and entry details.

Real-time price alerts

Pop up alert Push notifications (To your phone)

Trade Information Dashboard

Live display of account balance, equity.

Real-time open trade info (gain %, profit/loss).

Risk-to-Reward ratio automatically calculated.



