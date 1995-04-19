SnD Zones Indicator MT4

Are you ready to elevate your Forex trading game? Introducing the Supply and Demand Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones and make informed decisions with confidence!

Key Features:

  • Accurate Zone Identification: Our indicator pinpoints critical supply and demand zones, allowing you to spot potential reversal points and areas of price consolidation.

  • User-Friendly Interface: With an intuitive design, you'll easily navigate through the settings and customize the indicator to fit your trading style, whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader.

  • Dynamic Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with real-time alerts. Receive notifications when price approaches significant supply and demand levels, so you never miss a trading opportunity.

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Analyze supply and demand zones across multiple timeframes. This feature enhances your ability to spot trends and reversals, increasing your chances of success.

  • Mitigation filter: With this indicator you can precisely decide to show only the unmitigated zones or not.

Why Supply and Demand?

Understanding supply and demand is crucial for successful trading. This indicator simplifies the process, helping you recognize where buyers and sellers are likely to enter the market. By leveraging these insights, you can make smarter trading decisions and improve your overall profitability.

Perfect for All Traders:

Whether you’re a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, our Supply and Demand Indicator is adaptable to your unique trading approach. Enhance your analysis with this indispensable tool and gain the edge you need in the competitive Forex market.

NOTE: If you need any assistance feel free to DM me.

Altri dall’autore
Prop Drawdown Manager MT5
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Utilità
Prop Drawdown Manager is a sophisticated utility tool designed to assist traders in effectively managing and minimizing the impact of drawdowns within their forex trading accounts. Drawdowns, which represent the reduction in capital from peak to trough, are an inevitable aspect of trading, but they can be detrimental if not managed properly. This utility provides traders with a suite of features aimed at controlling drawdowns and preserving trading capital: 1.   Drawdown Thresholds : Traders can
Sniper Entries AI MT4
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Indicatori
Sniper Entries AI  is a powerful, intelligent indicator designed for traders seeking precise entry points at potential market reversals. Leveraging advanced AI algorithms, this tool analyzes price patterns across multiple timeframes, allowing traders to stay informed of trend shifts, no matter the scale of their trades. Key Features of Sniper Entries AI: High-Precision Reversal Signals : The indicator scans market movements to identify precise reversal points and continuation, giving you a compe
The London Breakout
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Indicatori
The London breakout is an indicator that is designed to give London moves signals and performance. London session is such a very volatile trading hours and anticipating a breakout from one of the slowest trading sessions (Asian session) can result to potential trading profits. London breakout is a very common trading strategy among retail traders. This indicator will track previous London breakouts, calculate their trade outcome based on an input TP and SL factor and display the results on a sim
Crispr
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Experts
CRISPR is a complex EA which uses more than 6 both traditional and custom indicators to generate high-probability trading setups. Each indicator is a combination of a filter and an entry which has contributed to its stable balance curve over the last 13 years. All trade settings such as SL, TP and trailing stop have been set internally with optimized values which makes the EA a plug and play without having to change the inputs. Moreover, this EA also has a risk monitoring feature to track both d
SnD Zones Indicator MT5
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Indicatori
Are you ready to elevate your Forex trading game? Introducing the Supply and Demand Indicator , a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones and make informed decisions with confidence! Key Features: Accurate Zone Identification : Our indicator pinpoints critical supply and demand zones, allowing you to spot potential reversal points and areas of price consolidation. User-Friendly Interface : With an intuitive design, you'll easily navigate through the settings and customiz
Trade Panel Pro MT5
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Utilità
Trade Panel Pro is a powerful and easy-to-use trading utility designed for traders who need fast execution, accurate position sizing, and complete risk management directly from the chart. Whether you scalp on the 1-minute chart or swing trade on the 4H, Trade Panel Pro gives you the tools to manage trades with confidence and precision — all in one clean interface. Price will double after 5 purchases. Grab this offer Key Features Fast Trade Execution Open Buy/Sell positions instantly from the pan
Mozaka Final Boss
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Experts
Hey trader, I’m not your average Expert Advisor. I am Mozaka Final Boss , a pure-blooded XAU/USD predator designed to hunt profits in the gold market with surgical precision. Gold is wild, ruthless, and unforgiving — but that’s exactly why I thrive here. I was built to dominate volatility, survive chaos, and extract profits from market swings that leave other bots bleeding. I don’t play guessing games. I’m wired with a multi-indicator confluence engine that ensures every entry has a backbone of
