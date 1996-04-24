Trade Panel Pro MT5

Trade Panel Pro is a powerful and easy-to-use trading utility designed for traders who need fast execution, accurate position sizing, and complete risk management directly from the chart.

Whether you scalp on the 1-minute chart or swing trade on the 4H, Trade Panel Pro gives you the tools to manage trades with confidence and precision — all in one clean interface.

Key Features

  Fast Trade Execution

  • Open Buy/Sell positions instantly from the panel.

  • One-click order execution without delays.

  • Pending orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit) directly from the panel.

  Advanced Lot & Risk Management

  • Position sizing by:

    • % of Balance

    • % of Equity

    • Fixed Money

    • Fixed Lot

  • Automatic lot calculation based on stop loss distance.

  • Adjustable position split (scale in/out with partial positions).

 Stop Loss & Take Profit Controls

  • Drag & drop stop loss and take profit lines directly on the chart.

  • Real-time update of risk in USD, lots, and R:R ratio while moving lines.

  • Smart labels show your stop loss, take profit, and entry details.

Real-time price alerts

  • Pop up alert
  • Push notifications (To your phone)

Trade Information Dashboard

  • Live display of account balance, equity.

  • Real-time open trade info (gain %, profit/loss).

  • Risk-to-Reward ratio automatically calculated.



