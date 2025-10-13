SMC Market Structure

The SMC Market Structure indicator tracks key price action shifts using Smart Money Concepts (SMC), helping traders identify institutional behavior and overall trend direction.

It automatically detects and displays:

  • Break of Structure (BOS) – Signals continuation of trend
  • Change of Character (CHOCH) – Indicates potential reversal
  • Swing Highs and Lows – Used to define market structure and directional bias

Each structural event is clearly marked on the chart, allowing traders to visualize momentum shifts and refine their entry/exit strategies.

Customization Features:

  • Adjust swing sensitivity to suit scalping, intraday, or swing trading
  • Toggle BOS, CHOCH, and Swing Point visibility independently
  • Modify line styles, colors, and size for clean chart integration

If you find this indicator useful, please consider rating it.
Whenever you have ideas or suggestions for improvement, please contact me.


