Rch Fx Custom Countdown Alarms

Why You Need VLine Alarm
Stop Missing Trade Setups.
News events, session opens, key timeframes - they all happen whether you're watching or not. VLine Alarm keeps you on point.
Set It Once. Forget It.
Drag a line. Walk away. Get alerted. No babysitting charts. No missing opportunities because you switched timeframes or stepped away.
The Problem It Solves:
You know that moment when you realize the news already hit 5 minutes ago? Or you miss the London open because you were analyzing the daily chart? That's expensive. This fixes it.
What Makes It Different:
Set alarm at 13:00 on any timeframe - it triggers at 13:00 on EVERY timeframe. Switch from 5M to 4H to Daily? Your alarm stays locked. MT5's built-in alarms can't do this.
Real Trading Scenarios:

Economic calendar events
Session open/close timing
Scheduled pattern completions
Multi-chart analysis windows
Strategy entry/exit timing

Bottom Line:
Time-sensitive trading requires time-precise alerts. This delivers. Simple, reliable, professional.
One drag. One alarm. Zero missed opportunities.
Drag & Drop Simplicity: Set alarms by dragging a vertical line to your desired time
Time Lock Technology: Alarm time stays locked across all timeframes - set it once on 5M, switch to 4H or Daily, alarm triggers at the exact same time
Prior Warning System: Get an advance warning before your main alarm triggers
Repeating Alarms: Configure multiple alarm repetitions with custom intervals
Live Countdown Display: See exactly how much time remains until your alarm
Auto-Restoration: Accidentally deleted the line? It automatically restores itself
Multi-Timeframe Compatible: Works flawlessly on all MT5 timeframes (1M to Monthly)
Mobile Push Notifications: Receive alerts on your MT5 mobile app
Persistent Alarms: Save alarm positions for days or weeks - survives chart changes and MT5 restarts
Multiple Alarms: Add the indicator multiple times for multiple simultaneous alarms
Fully Customizable: Adjust colors, styles, sounds, countdown display, and alert behavior

Perfect For:

News event trading
Session open/close alerts
Scheduled analysis reminders
Economic calendar events
Custom trading schedule management
Multi-timeframe analysis timing

What Makes It Different:
Unlike standard MT5 alarms that reset when changing timeframes, VLine Alarm locks to absolute time. Set your alarm for 13:00 and it triggers at 13:00 whether you're viewing 1-minute or daily charts.
Installation & Usage Instructions
Installation

Purchase and download VLine Alarm.mq5
Open MetaTrader 5
Click File > Open Data Folder
Navigate to MQL5 > Indicators
Copy VLine Alarm.mq5 into the Indicators folder
Restart MetaTrader 5
The indicator will appear in Navigator under "Indicators > Custom"

Adding to Chart

Open any chart in MT5
In Navigator panel, go to Indicators > Custom
Drag VLine Alarm onto your chart
Configure settings in the input window
Click OK

Basic Usage
Setting Your First Alarm:

After adding the indicator, a vertical line appears on your chart
Click and drag the line horizontally to your desired alarm time
The countdown timer shows time remaining
When time reaches the line, alarms trigger automatically

Changing Alarm Time:

Simply drag the line to a new time position
Alarm resets automatically to the new time

Multiple Alarms:

Add the indicator multiple times to the same chart
Each instance creates an independent alarm
Use different line colors to distinguish between alarms

Settings Guide
Alarm Settings

Enable Alarm: Master on/off switch for all alarms (Default: True)
Enable Prior Alarm: Triggers a warning before main alarm (Default: True)
Prior Seconds: Warning time before main alarm, 5-60 seconds (Default: 40)
Alarm Count: Number of alarm repetitions, 1-25 times (Default: 1)
Alarm Interval: Seconds between repeated alarms, 5-60 seconds (Default: 30)
Sound File: Audio filename from MT5 Sounds folder (Default: "alert.wav")

Visual Settings

Line Color: Color of the vertical alarm line (Default: Dark Turquoise)
Line Style: Line appearance - Solid, Dash, Dot, etc. (Default: Dot)
Line Width: Line thickness, 1-5 pixels (Default: 1)
Show Label: Display target time above line (Default: False)
Show Countdown: Display live countdown timer (Default: True)
Text Color: Color of labels and countdown text (Default: White)
Font Size: Text size for labels (Default: 10)

Time Management

Save Alarm Position:

False = Line resets to current bar when changing settings (Default)
True = Line position saved permanently, survives settings changes and MT5 restarts



Alert Options

Enable Popup: Shows popup alert messages (Default: True)
Enable Push Notification: Sends alerts to MT5 mobile app (Default: False)

Advanced Features
Time Lock Across Timeframes
The indicator uses advanced time-locking technology. When you set an alarm for 13:00:00, it triggers at exactly that time regardless of which timeframe you're viewing. Switch from 1-minute to 4-hour to daily charts - your alarm time never changes.
Prior Warning System
Set a warning alarm to sound before your main alarm. Example: Main alarm at 14:00, Prior Seconds = 60, you get a warning at 13:59:00.
Repeating Alarms
Configure the alarm to repeat multiple times:

Alarm Count = 3, Alarm Interval = 30
Result: Alarm sounds at target time, then 30 seconds later, then 30 seconds after that

Auto-Restoration
If you accidentally delete the alarm line, the indicator detects this and automatically recreates it at your original alarm time, plus plays an alert sound to notify you.
Persistent Alarms
Enable "Save Alarm Position" to keep your alarm active:

Survives MT5 restarts
Survives chart symbol changes
Survives timeframe changes
Perfect for overnight or multi-day alarms

Custom Sound Files
Adding Your Own Sounds:

Place WAV or MP3 files in: MT5_Data_Folder > MQL5 > Files > Sounds
In indicator settings, enter filename in "Sound File" (include extension)
Example: "my_alarm.wav" or "notification.mp3"

Finding the Data Folder:

In MT5, press Ctrl + Shift + D or click File > Open Data Folder

Mobile Push Notifications
Setup Requirements:

Install MT5 mobile app on your device
Login with same account as desktop MT5
In mobile app: Settings > Enable Push Notifications
In indicator: Enable "Push Notification" setting
Alarms now send to your mobile device

Tips & Best Practices
Setting Alarms:

Always set line to future time for alarm to work
Use "Save Alarm Position = True" for long-term alarms
Test with a 1-minute alarm first to verify sound is working

Multiple Alarms:

Add indicator multiple times for multiple alarms
Use different line colors to distinguish them visually
Each alarm operates independently

Timeframe Usage:

Set alarm on any timeframe you prefer
Alarm time remains constant across all timeframe switches
Visual line position adapts to timeframe bar structure

Performance:

Indicator uses minimal resources
Safe to run multiple instances simultaneously
No impact on trading or other indicators

Troubleshooting
Alarm Not Sounding:

Verify MT5 audio is enabled: Tools > Options > Audio
Check "Enable Alarm" is set to True
Ensure line is set to future time, not past
Try default "alert.wav" sound file

Line Keeps Resetting:

Enable "Save Alarm Position" to prevent resets
Line only resets when this setting is False and you change other settings

Can't See Countdown:

Enable "Show Countdown" in settings
Check text color is visible against your chart background
Countdown disappears after alarm triggers (by design)

Line Disappeared:

Indicator auto-restores deleted lines within seconds
Check indicator is still attached to chart (Ctrl + I)
Re-add indicator if completely removed

Mobile Notifications Not Working:

Verify MT5 mobile app is logged in with same account
Check push notifications are enabled in mobile app settings
Ensure "Enable Push Notification" is True in indicator settings

Alarm Triggered at Wrong Time:

Verify your computer system time is correct
Check MT5 server time matches your expectations
Confirm line is positioned at your intended time

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3400+)
Compatibility: All symbols and timeframes
Resource Usage: Minimal CPU and memory
Timer Frequency: 2-second intervals
Object Type: Vertical trend line with infinite extension
Multi-Instance: Yes, unlimited
Save/Restore: Full persistence with Save Alarm Position enabled

Support
For questions or issues with this indicator, please contact through MQL5 messaging system.

Version 1.00 | Copyright 2025
Prodotti consigliati
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders wh
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.63 (35)
Experts
PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Saranno disponibili solo un numero molto limitato di copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 999$ NOVITÀ (da 349$) --> RICEVI 1 EA GRATIS (per 2 numeri di account commerciali). Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Benvenuti al BITCOIN REAPER!   Dopo l'enorme successo del Gold Reaper, ho deciso che era giunto il momento di applicare gli stessi principi vincenti al mercato Bit
Dynamic Trader EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Elevate your trading experience with Dynamic Trader EA MT5 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators: RSI ( Relative Strength Index ), Stochastic Oscillator , MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and ATR ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMPORTANT! Read c
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
L'S&P 500 Scalper Advisor è uno strumento innovativo progettato per i trader che desiderano operare con successo sull'indice S&P 500. L'indice è uno degli indicatori più utilizzati e prestigiosi del mercato azionario americano, che comprende le 500 maggiori società degli Stati Uniti. Peculiarità: Soluzioni di trading automatizzate:       Il consulente si basa su algoritmi avanzati e analisi tecniche per adattare automaticamente la strategia alle mutevoli condizioni di mercato. Approccio versati
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Golden Rhythm MT5
Zeeshan Ali
2.36 (11)
Experts
Golden Rhythm - Trading adattivo con protezione dalle notizie integrata Golden Rhythm - Gestisci la volatilità con facilità Access the expert details here . Please join our channel here . Sfrutta la tecnologia all'avanguardia con Golden Rhythm! Questo EA è ottimizzato per adattarsi ai mercati volatili, fornendo ai trader gli strumenti necessari per controllare il rischio mentre massimizzano le performance. Che tu sia alle prime armi o un trader esperto in cerca di funzionalità avanzate, Golden R
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Versione 2025 249$ Solo per i primi 5 acquirenti! Segnale Live Verifica la performance live di Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Strategia di Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced è una versione avanzata della strategia Sonic R, che automatizza le operazioni basate su Dragon Band (EMA 34 e EMA 89) e utilizza algoritmi avanzati per massimizzare le prestazioni. Timeframe: M15, M30 Coppie supportate: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Stile di trading: Swing Trading - Pullback & Controten
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  è un consulente esperto unico che può scambiare i segnali MT5 dell'indicatore Matrix Arrow con un pannello commerciale sul grafico, manualmente o automaticamente al 100%.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI) Candele classiche Heiken Ashi Media mobile Media
Ay Xauusd Expert
Atsuko Yamashita
Experts
Ay XAUUSD Expert EA Trend M15 per l’oro｜Scalping & Day Trading stabili La nuova frontiera dell’auto-trading sull’oro! Individuazione trend ad alta precisione × strategia di crescita costante × risultati sempre crescenti “Ay XAUUSD Expert” è un EA trend-following progettato appositamente per l’oro (XAUUSD) su timeframe M15. Dispone di un algoritmo proprietario che resiste a forti volatilità e cambi repentini di mercato. <Caratteristiche principali> EA specifico per XAUUSD su M15 Logica esclusiv
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
The Time is Gold
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The XAUUSD is a special asset with special characteristics that needs a special optimization of the products, we have created a system that adapts to this value and tries to take advantage of its advantages and eliminate the differences. Although this system is designed and optimized for use in the XAUUSD, it can be used in other pairs and values, including stock indices and commodities. It is a system that through an algorithm of multiple operations and multiple lots tries to make a profit o
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
Experts
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
ET9 for MT5
Hui Qiu
3 (2)
Experts
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.80 !!      Important update:  Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters ,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free ET1 for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9
GoldEdge
Andrii Hurin
Experts
GoldEdge – Turn Gold’s Volatility Into Your Edge GoldEdge is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading XAU/USD (Gold) . It merges multi-timeframe market structure analysis , precise price action setups , and trend confirmation filters to deliver high-probability trades with built-in risk management . Whether you prefer aggressive scalping or conservative swing trading , GoldEdge adapts to your style while protecting your capital. Key Advantages Engineered
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Pro Experience
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Pro Experience Only 4 copies available for $99.00. Next price 199 USD ECN Pro Experience is a scalping strategy based on breaking through strong price levels. One of the oldest and most reliable strategies with the author's modernization for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimizations. We installed it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of ECN Pro Experience: - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possi
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (192)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (554)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (106)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze speci
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (9)
Utilità
Versione Beta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è quasi pronto per il rilascio ufficiale in versione alpha. Alcune funzionalità sono ancora in fase di sviluppo e potresti riscontrare piccoli bug. Se riscontri problemi, ti preghiamo di segnalarli, il tuo feedback aiuta a migliorare il software per tutti. Il prezzo aumenterà dopo 20 vendite. Copie rimanenti a $50: 17 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è uno strumento potente che copia automaticamente segnali di trading da canali o gruppi Telegram al tu
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilità
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (85)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gatto Copiatore MT5) è un copiatore di trade locale e un framework completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione progettato per le sfide di trading odierne. Dalle sfide delle prop firm alla gestione di portafogli personali, si adatta a ogni situazione con una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata dei trade. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che Slave (ricevente), con sincro
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Utilità
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (27)
Utilità
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider è un'utilità facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali specificati a una chat, canale o gruppo Telegram, rendendo il tuo account un fornitore di segnali. A differenza della maggior parte dei prodotti concorrenti, non utilizza importazioni DLL. [ Dimostrativo ] [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT4 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configurazione Una guida utente passo-passo è disponibile. Nessuna cono
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (compresi quelli privati e ristretti) direttamente sul tuo MT5.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare gli scambi. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente accattivante. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia ad utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida per l'utente + Demo  | Versione MT4 | Versione Discord
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT5 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilità
Trade copyr per MT5 è un trade copyr per la piattaforma МetaТrader 5   . Copia le negoziazioni forex   tra       eventuali conti   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 per la versione COPYLOT MT5 (o MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 per la versione COPYLOT MT4) Fotocopiatrice affidabile! Versione MT4 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Puoi anche copiare le operazioni nel termina
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT5:   la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con Telegram su MT5, il moderno strumento che copia i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 5, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa potente soluzione garantisce un'esecuzione precisa dei segnali, ampie opzioni di personalizzazione, fa risparmiare tempo e aumenta la tua efficienza. [Istruzioni   ] [   DEMO   ] Caratteristiche principali Integrazion
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilità
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitora tutti i mercati — senza alcuna configurazione Panoramica Custom Alerts AIO è una soluzione di monitoraggio dei mercati pronta all’uso che non richiede alcuna configurazione. Tutti gli indicatori necessari — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sono integrati internamente. Non vengono mostrati grafici, rendendolo ideale per generare alert in tempo reale in modo discreto ed efficiente. Supporta tutte le classi di asset offerte dal tuo broker: Forex,
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Utilità
Easy Trade – Gestione Operativa Intelligente, Semplice e Potente Easy Trade è la soluzione tutto-in-uno per la gestione delle operazioni su MetaTrader, ideale per chi desidera mantenere il rischio sotto controllo e garantire un’esecuzione fluida. Progettato da zero con il feedback reale dei trader, Easy Trade rende semplice eseguire, monitorare e gestire operazioni su più simboli – senza complicare il tuo flusso di lavoro. Che tu faccia scalping manuale o gestisca un piccolo portafoglio di str
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Utilità
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e inver
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilità
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Suppo
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilità
Cerberus the Equity Watcher è uno strumento di gestione del rischio che monitora costantemente il valore della tua equity ed evita grosse perdite causate da EA difettosi o dall'emotivitá. È estremamente utile per i trader sistematici che si affidano a EA che potrebbero contenere bug o che potrebbero non funzionare bene in condizioni di mercato impreviste. Cerberus ti consente di impostare un valore minimo della equity e (opzionalmente) un valore massimo, se uno di questi valori viene raggiunto,
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Con il nostro pannello di trading, puoi eseguire operazioni con un solo clic direttamente dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. I calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni rendono il trading più veloce e conveniente per i trader. Suggerimenti grafici, etichette informative e informazioni complete sugl
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilità
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilità
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
AMPyraGRID Anti Martingale Pyramid Grid
Davide Zunino
Utilità
Questo Expert Advisor aspetta che venga aperta una posizione (può essere aperta manualmente, tramite i pulsanti dell'EA o anche tramite mobile) e crea una Griglia di ordini pendenti in stop nella stessa direzione della prima posizione. I parametri di Input vengono usati solo per il primo uso o per l'utilizzo con il Tester Stategia , in seguito vengono salvati in un file in modo da essere mantenuti anche se si dovesse togliere l'EA dallo strumento e poi riutilizzarlo. Attenzione in modalità Teste
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilità
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Utilità
Questo prodotto filtra tutti gli esperti consulenti e i grafici manuali durante il periodo delle notizie, così non dovrai preoccuparti di improvvisi picchi di prezzo che potrebbero distruggere le tue impostazioni di trading manuali o le negoziazioni effettuate da altri esperti consulenti. Questo prodotto viene fornito anche con un sistema completo di gestione degli ordini che può gestire le tue posizioni aperte e gli ordini in sospeso prima della pubblicazione di qualsiasi notizia. Una volta che
Altri dall’autore
Rch Fx Inside Bar With Alerts And Time Zone Filter
Ryan Craig Hughes
Indicatori
Serious about inside bar strategies? This professional indicator delivers three game-changing advantages: efficient backtesting through TIME ZONE signal filtering that eliminates noise and focuses on INSIDE BAR PATTERNS , instant alerts for live trading when your attention is required elsewhere, and complete timezone customization that works anywhere in the world regardless of your broker's location. Additional Features: Zero false positives with advanced pattern validation Automatic broker GMT
Rch Fx Ltd Bar Closing Alarm Plus Spread
Ryan Craig Hughes
Indicatori
RCH FX Spread + Bar Close Countdown Indicator What This Indicator Does A simple, professional tool that displays real-time spread information and bar closing countdown directly on your MT5 charts. Key Features • Real-time spread display - Shows current spread in pips or points • Bar close countdown timer - Exact seconds remaining until current bar closes • Customizable alerts - Audio notification before bar closes • Fully adjustable display - Position, colors, fonts, and sizing options • Works o
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione