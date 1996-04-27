Rch Fx Custom Countdown Alarms

Why You Need VLine Alarm

Stop Missing Trade Setups.

News events, session opens, key timeframes - they all happen whether you're watching or not. VLine Alarm keeps you on point.

Set It Once. Forget It.

Drag a line. Walk away. Get alerted. No babysitting charts. No missing opportunities because you switched timeframes or stepped away.

The Problem It Solves:

You know that moment when you realize the news already hit 5 minutes ago? Or you miss the London open because you were analyzing the daily chart? That's expensive. This fixes it.

What Makes It Different:

Set alarm at 13:00 on any timeframe - it triggers at 13:00 on EVERY timeframe. Switch from 5M to 4H to Daily? Your alarm stays locked. MT5's built-in alarms can't do this.

Real Trading Scenarios:



Economic calendar events

Session open/close timing

Scheduled pattern completions

Multi-chart analysis windows

Strategy entry/exit timing



Bottom Line:

Time-sensitive trading requires time-precise alerts. This delivers. Simple, reliable, professional.

One drag. One alarm. Zero missed opportunities.

Drag & Drop Simplicity: Set alarms by dragging a vertical line to your desired time

Time Lock Technology: Alarm time stays locked across all timeframes - set it once on 5M, switch to 4H or Daily, alarm triggers at the exact same time

Prior Warning System: Get an advance warning before your main alarm triggers

Repeating Alarms: Configure multiple alarm repetitions with custom intervals

Live Countdown Display: See exactly how much time remains until your alarm

Auto-Restoration: Accidentally deleted the line? It automatically restores itself

Multi-Timeframe Compatible: Works flawlessly on all MT5 timeframes (1M to Monthly)

Mobile Push Notifications: Receive alerts on your MT5 mobile app

Persistent Alarms: Save alarm positions for days or weeks - survives chart changes and MT5 restarts

Multiple Alarms: Add the indicator multiple times for multiple simultaneous alarms

Fully Customizable: Adjust colors, styles, sounds, countdown display, and alert behavior



Perfect For:



News event trading

Session open/close alerts

Scheduled analysis reminders

Economic calendar events

Custom trading schedule management

Multi-timeframe analysis timing



What Makes It Different:

Unlike standard MT5 alarms that reset when changing timeframes, VLine Alarm locks to absolute time. Set your alarm for 13:00 and it triggers at 13:00 whether you're viewing 1-minute or daily charts.

Installation & Usage Instructions

Installation



Purchase and download VLine Alarm.mq5

Open MetaTrader 5

Click File > Open Data Folder

Navigate to MQL5 > Indicators

Copy VLine Alarm.mq5 into the Indicators folder

Restart MetaTrader 5

The indicator will appear in Navigator under "Indicators > Custom"



Adding to Chart



Open any chart in MT5

In Navigator panel, go to Indicators > Custom

Drag VLine Alarm onto your chart

Configure settings in the input window

Click OK



Basic Usage

Setting Your First Alarm:



After adding the indicator, a vertical line appears on your chart

Click and drag the line horizontally to your desired alarm time

The countdown timer shows time remaining

When time reaches the line, alarms trigger automatically



Changing Alarm Time:



Simply drag the line to a new time position

Alarm resets automatically to the new time



Multiple Alarms:



Add the indicator multiple times to the same chart

Each instance creates an independent alarm

Use different line colors to distinguish between alarms



Settings Guide

Alarm Settings



Enable Alarm: Master on/off switch for all alarms (Default: True)

Enable Prior Alarm: Triggers a warning before main alarm (Default: True)

Prior Seconds: Warning time before main alarm, 5-60 seconds (Default: 40)

Alarm Count: Number of alarm repetitions, 1-25 times (Default: 1)

Alarm Interval: Seconds between repeated alarms, 5-60 seconds (Default: 30)

Sound File: Audio filename from MT5 Sounds folder (Default: "alert.wav")



Visual Settings



Line Color: Color of the vertical alarm line (Default: Dark Turquoise)

Line Style: Line appearance - Solid, Dash, Dot, etc. (Default: Dot)

Line Width: Line thickness, 1-5 pixels (Default: 1)

Show Label: Display target time above line (Default: False)

Show Countdown: Display live countdown timer (Default: True)

Text Color: Color of labels and countdown text (Default: White)

Font Size: Text size for labels (Default: 10)



Time Management



Save Alarm Position:



False = Line resets to current bar when changing settings (Default)

True = Line position saved permanently, survives settings changes and MT5 restarts







Alert Options



Enable Popup: Shows popup alert messages (Default: True)

Enable Push Notification: Sends alerts to MT5 mobile app (Default: False)



Advanced Features

Time Lock Across Timeframes

The indicator uses advanced time-locking technology. When you set an alarm for 13:00:00, it triggers at exactly that time regardless of which timeframe you're viewing. Switch from 1-minute to 4-hour to daily charts - your alarm time never changes.

Prior Warning System

Set a warning alarm to sound before your main alarm. Example: Main alarm at 14:00, Prior Seconds = 60, you get a warning at 13:59:00.

Repeating Alarms

Configure the alarm to repeat multiple times:



Alarm Count = 3, Alarm Interval = 30

Result: Alarm sounds at target time, then 30 seconds later, then 30 seconds after that



Auto-Restoration

If you accidentally delete the alarm line, the indicator detects this and automatically recreates it at your original alarm time, plus plays an alert sound to notify you.

Persistent Alarms

Enable "Save Alarm Position" to keep your alarm active:



Survives MT5 restarts

Survives chart symbol changes

Survives timeframe changes

Perfect for overnight or multi-day alarms



Custom Sound Files

Adding Your Own Sounds:



Place WAV or MP3 files in: MT5_Data_Folder > MQL5 > Files > Sounds

In indicator settings, enter filename in "Sound File" (include extension)

Example: "my_alarm.wav" or "notification.mp3"



Finding the Data Folder:



In MT5, press Ctrl + Shift + D or click File > Open Data Folder



Mobile Push Notifications

Setup Requirements:



Install MT5 mobile app on your device

Login with same account as desktop MT5

In mobile app: Settings > Enable Push Notifications

In indicator: Enable "Push Notification" setting

Alarms now send to your mobile device



Tips & Best Practices

Setting Alarms:



Always set line to future time for alarm to work

Use "Save Alarm Position = True" for long-term alarms

Test with a 1-minute alarm first to verify sound is working



Multiple Alarms:



Add indicator multiple times for multiple alarms

Use different line colors to distinguish them visually

Each alarm operates independently



Timeframe Usage:



Set alarm on any timeframe you prefer

Alarm time remains constant across all timeframe switches

Visual line position adapts to timeframe bar structure



Performance:



Indicator uses minimal resources

Safe to run multiple instances simultaneously

No impact on trading or other indicators



Troubleshooting

Alarm Not Sounding:



Verify MT5 audio is enabled: Tools > Options > Audio

Check "Enable Alarm" is set to True

Ensure line is set to future time, not past

Try default "alert.wav" sound file



Line Keeps Resetting:



Enable "Save Alarm Position" to prevent resets

Line only resets when this setting is False and you change other settings



Can't See Countdown:



Enable "Show Countdown" in settings

Check text color is visible against your chart background

Countdown disappears after alarm triggers (by design)



Line Disappeared:



Indicator auto-restores deleted lines within seconds

Check indicator is still attached to chart (Ctrl + I)

Re-add indicator if completely removed



Mobile Notifications Not Working:



Verify MT5 mobile app is logged in with same account

Check push notifications are enabled in mobile app settings

Ensure "Enable Push Notification" is True in indicator settings



Alarm Triggered at Wrong Time:



Verify your computer system time is correct

Check MT5 server time matches your expectations

Confirm line is positioned at your intended time



Technical Specifications



Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3400+)

Compatibility: All symbols and timeframes

Resource Usage: Minimal CPU and memory

Timer Frequency: 2-second intervals

Object Type: Vertical trend line with infinite extension

Multi-Instance: Yes, unlimited

Save/Restore: Full persistence with Save Alarm Position enabled



Support

For questions or issues with this indicator, please contact through MQL5 messaging system.



Version 1.00 | Copyright 2025