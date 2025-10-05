Rch Fx Ltd Inside Bar
- Indicatori
- Ryan Craig Hughes
- Versione: 1.50
Want session filtering for your timezone? https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148638?source=Site+Profile
Upgrade to the ADVANCED v1.40 for precise backtesting with customizable trading hours and GMT offset controls.
Inside Bar Detector - Free Edition
Automatically detects and marks inside bar patterns on your charts with visual rectangles. Simple, reliable, and works on all timeframes.
Features:
- Real-time inside bar detection
- Customizable rectangle colors and styles
- Pop-up alerts for new signals
- Works 24/7 on any symbol