Rch Fx Ltd Inside Bar

Inside Bar Detector - Free Edition

Automatically detects and marks inside bar patterns on your charts with visual rectangles. Simple, reliable, and works on all timeframes.

Features:

  • Real-time inside bar detection
  • Customizable rectangle colors and styles
  • Pop-up alerts for new signals
  • Works 24/7 on any symbol


