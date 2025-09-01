Rch Fx Inside Bar With Alerts And Time Zone Filter

Serious about inside bar strategies? This professional indicator delivers three game-changing advantages: efficient backtesting through TIME ZONE signal filtering that eliminates noise and focuses on INSIDE BAR PATTERNS , instant alerts for live trading when your attention is required elsewhere, and complete timezone customization that works anywhere in the world regardless of your broker's location.

Additional Features:

  • Zero false positives with advanced pattern validation
  • Automatic broker GMT detection for 30+ major brokers with manual options
  • Customizable visual signals
  • Alert's
  • Professional-grade reliability for serious traders

GETTING STARTED
Quick Setup (Recommended for Beginners)
Apply indicator to any chart
Use default settings initially
Inside bars will appear as yellow dotted rectangles
Enable alerts if desired
Basic Usage
Yellow rectangles mark confirmed inside bar patterns
Rectangle spans from mother bar to inside bar
Historical patterns load automatically when applied
New patterns appear in real-time as they form

PARAMETER SETTINGS
Visual Settings
Rectangle Color
Default: Yellow (clrYellow)
Purpose: Color of inside bar rectangles
Options: Any MT5 color (Red, Blue, Green, etc.)

Rectangle Style
Default: Dotted Line (STYLE_DOT)
Purpose: Line style for rectangle borders
Options: Solid, Dash, Dot, DashDot, DashDotDot
Rectangle Width
Default: 1
Range: 1-10
Purpose: Thickness of rectangle lines

Max Signals
Default: 50
Range: 1-1000
Purpose: Maximum number of rectangles shown on chart
Note: Higher numbers may impact performance on lower timeframes

TIME ZONE FILTER
Understanding TIME ZONE Filtering
Time zone filtering allows you to not display the irrelevant, would be unused signals created at the times you wouldnt be trading, so that when your backtesting your not analysing the signals at the time of sleep or your custom employed work hours to better backtest your strategys more efficiently saving you time and energy.

GMT Offset Configuration
Automatic Detection (Recommended)
The indicator automatically detects your broker's GMT offset for 35+ major brokers including:
Alpari, FXCM, Oanda, XM Group
IC Markets, Pepperstone, Exness
Interactive Brokers, Saxo Bank
And many more...

Manual Configuration
If auto-detection fails, manually select your broker's GMT offset:
Check broker specifications or ask support
Set "Broker GMT Offset" to correct value
Test with known market opening times

ALERT SYSTEM
How Alerts Work
Alerts trigger when NEW inside bars form
Only live/real-time signals generate alerts
Historical patterns load silently (no alerts)
Each new inside bar triggers one alert
Alert Message Format
Inside Bar Signal: EURUSD 2024.01.15 14:30 (TF: H1)

Alert Settings
Enable/Disable: Use "Enable Alerts" parameter
Sound: Uses MT5 default alert sound
Popup: Alert appears as popup window
Frequency: One alert per new inside bar

INSTALLATION
Step 1: Copy Files
Close MetaTrader 5 completely
Copy the indicator file (.ex5) to your MT5 indicators folder:
Windows: C:\Users\[Username]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\[ID]\MQL5\Indicators\
Alternative: Open MT5 → File Menu → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Indicators

Step 2: Restart Platform
Restart MetaTrader 5
The indicator will appear in your Navigator panel under "Indicators"

Step 3: Apply to Chart
Drag the indicator from Navigator to your desired chart
Configure settings in the parameters dialog
Click "OK" to activate



Disclaimer
This indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify inside bar patterns. It does not provide trading advice or recommendations. All trading decisions and their consequences are solely the responsibility of the user. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Version 1.40 | Professional Trading Tools



