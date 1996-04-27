StableRisk Manager
- Utilità
- Igor Chugay
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
StableRisk Manager – this is a risk controller expert advisor that automatically tracks profit and loss as a percentage of the account balance. When the specified conditions are met, it can:
-
close all open trades,
-
delete pending orders,
-
close the chart.
This tool helps protect the account from critical drawdowns and lock in profit at the right moment.
⚙️ Settings
-
Work (true/false) – enables or disables the EA. If false, the EA only displays information on the screen.
-
Profit_Percent (negative value possible) – profit level (in % of balance) at which the EA will execute the specified actions (closing trades, deleting orders, etc.).
-
Loss_Percent (positive value possible) – loss level (in % of balance) at which the EA will trigger protective actions.
-
DeleteStopLimitOrders (true/false) – if enabled, the EA deletes all pending orders when the limit is reached.
-
CloseOrders (true/false) – if enabled, the EA closes all open positions.
-
CloseChart (true/false) – if enabled, the EA closes all charts (and the EAs running on them) except the current one.
-
Slippage (50 by default) – maximum allowed price deviation when closing orders.
-
TimerSecond (1 by default) – frequency of condition checks in seconds.
📊 On-screen display
The EA shows in real time:
-
current time,
-
working status (Work),
-
number of market and pending orders,
-
total profit in money,
-
profit in percentage,
-
maximum allowed loss and profit,
-
account balance.
✅ Main advantages
-
Easy to use – suitable even for beginners.
-
Can be adjusted to fit any trading system.
-
Full risk control and protection against “overtrading.”
-
Works on any instrument and timeframe.
📌 Recommended to be used only with realistic risk settings. The EA does not open trades by itself – it only controls profit and loss management.