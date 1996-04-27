StableRisk Manager

StableRisk Manager – this is a risk controller expert advisor that automatically tracks profit and loss as a percentage of the account balance. When the specified conditions are met, it can:

  • close all open trades,

  • delete pending orders,

  • close the chart.

This tool helps protect the account from critical drawdowns and lock in profit at the right moment.

⚙️ Settings

  • Work (true/false) – enables or disables the EA. If false, the EA only displays information on the screen.

  • Profit_Percent (negative value possible) – profit level (in % of balance) at which the EA will execute the specified actions (closing trades, deleting orders, etc.).

  • Loss_Percent (positive value possible) – loss level (in % of balance) at which the EA will trigger protective actions.

  • DeleteStopLimitOrders (true/false) – if enabled, the EA deletes all pending orders when the limit is reached.

  • CloseOrders (true/false) – if enabled, the EA closes all open positions.

  • CloseChart (true/false) – if enabled, the EA closes all charts (and the EAs running on them) except the current one.

  • Slippage (50 by default) – maximum allowed price deviation when closing orders.

  • TimerSecond (1 by default) – frequency of condition checks in seconds.

📊 On-screen display

The EA shows in real time:

  • current time,

  • working status (Work),

  • number of market and pending orders,

  • total profit in money,

  • profit in percentage,

  • maximum allowed loss and profit,

  • account balance.

Main advantages

  • Easy to use – suitable even for beginners.

  • Can be adjusted to fit any trading system.

  • Full risk control and protection against “overtrading.”

  • Works on any instrument and timeframe.

📌 Recommended to be used only with realistic risk settings. The EA does not open trades by itself – it only controls profit and loss management.


