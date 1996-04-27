StableRisk Manager – this is a risk controller expert advisor that automatically tracks profit and loss as a percentage of the account balance. When the specified conditions are met, it can:

close all open trades,

delete pending orders,

close the chart.

This tool helps protect the account from critical drawdowns and lock in profit at the right moment.

⚙️ Settings

Work (true/false) – enables or disables the EA. If false, the EA only displays information on the screen.

Profit_Percent (negative value possible) – profit level (in % of balance) at which the EA will execute the specified actions (closing trades, deleting orders, etc.).

Loss_Percent (positive value possible) – loss level (in % of balance) at which the EA will trigger protective actions.

DeleteStopLimitOrders (true/false) – if enabled, the EA deletes all pending orders when the limit is reached.

CloseOrders (true/false) – if enabled, the EA closes all open positions.

CloseChart (true/false) – if enabled, the EA closes all charts (and the EAs running on them) except the current one.

Slippage (50 by default) – maximum allowed price deviation when closing orders.

TimerSecond (1 by default) – frequency of condition checks in seconds.

📊 On-screen display

The EA shows in real time:

current time,

working status (Work),

number of market and pending orders,

total profit in money,

profit in percentage,

maximum allowed loss and profit,

account balance.

✅ Main advantages

Easy to use – suitable even for beginners.

Can be adjusted to fit any trading system.

Full risk control and protection against “overtrading.”

Works on any instrument and timeframe.

📌 Recommended to be used only with realistic risk settings. The EA does not open trades by itself – it only controls profit and loss management.