XAU Guardian EA
- Experts
- Prachya Tipsuk
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
1. Main Indicators & Trend Filter
MA 13 (EMA 13) for primary trend detection
Price above EMA13 → Bullish trend
Price below EMA13 → Bearish trend
Trend Confirmation:
Use higher TF (H1 or H4) to confirm the overall direction
Open positions only in the confirmed trend direction (One-Side Grid)
2. Grid Trading Logic
Main Order:
Opened when price moves according to MA13 signal and confirmed trend
Grid Orders:
Open additional orders every X pips (e.g., 150–250 points) against the Main Order
Grid levels are limited (e.g., 5–7 levels) to reduce risk
Lot Size:
Start with fixed lot size
Optionally use Soft Martingale (1.2x–1.5x) with Max Lot Limit
3. Risk Management
Take Profit (TP):
Basket TP for combined profit of all Grid orders
Set as % of Balance (1–2%) or fixed pips
Stop Loss (SL):
Basket SL to limit maximum drawdown (5–10% of Balance)
Trailing Stop:
Activate after profit reaches +X pips to lock gains
Works for both individual orders and Basket
Equity Protection:
If Equity drops by Y% (e.g., 20% of Balance), close all trades and stop EA
4. Money Management
Risk per trade not exceeding 1–2% of Balance
Dynamic lot sizing based on Balance
Max Grid Levels to prevent overexposure
5. Exit Strategy
Orders closed when:
TP or SL is hit
Basket TP target is reached
Trailing Stop is triggered
Equity Protection is activated
*** Testback ***
XAUUSD/GOLD
TF 15M
Initial deposit : 100$
Lot : 0.01