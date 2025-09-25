XAU Guardian EA

1. Main Indicators & Trend Filter

  • MA 13 (EMA 13) for primary trend detection

    • Price above EMA13 → Bullish trend

    • Price below EMA13 → Bearish trend

  • Trend Confirmation:

    • Use higher TF (H1 or H4) to confirm the overall direction

    • Open positions only in the confirmed trend direction (One-Side Grid)

2. Grid Trading Logic

  • Main Order:

    • Opened when price moves according to MA13 signal and confirmed trend

  • Grid Orders:

    • Open additional orders every X pips (e.g., 150–250 points) against the Main Order

    • Grid levels are limited (e.g., 5–7 levels) to reduce risk

  • Lot Size:

    • Start with fixed lot size

    • Optionally use Soft Martingale (1.2x–1.5x) with Max Lot Limit

3. Risk Management

  • Take Profit (TP):

    • Basket TP for combined profit of all Grid orders

    • Set as % of Balance (1–2%) or fixed pips

  • Stop Loss (SL):

    • Basket SL to limit maximum drawdown (5–10% of Balance)

  • Trailing Stop:

    • Activate after profit reaches +X pips to lock gains

    • Works for both individual orders and Basket

  • Equity Protection:

    • If Equity drops by Y% (e.g., 20% of Balance), close all trades and stop EA

4. Money Management

  • Risk per trade not exceeding 1–2% of Balance

  • Dynamic lot sizing based on Balance

  • Max Grid Levels to prevent overexposure

5. Exit Strategy

  • Orders closed when:

    1. TP or SL is hit

    2. Basket TP target is reached

    3. Trailing Stop is triggered

    4. Equity Protection is activated

*** Testback ***

XAUUSD/GOLD

TF 15M

Initial deposit : 100$

Lot : 0.01

Turbo Gold EA
Prachya Tipsuk
Experts
EA Trading Bot – Moving Average Cross + Grid Strategy This EA is designed for gold and forex trading with a powerful combination of Moving Average Crossover for precise entry signals and Grid Trading for consistent profit-taking and position management. Its main strength lies in delivering high profitability while keeping risk extremely low, thanks to its intelligent AI-based capital and profit management system. Key Benefits: Capture high profits from market movements Reduce risk from pri
