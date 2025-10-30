Close Button FX
- Utilità
- Carlos Mendez Sanchez
- Versione: 1.6
- Aggiornato: 30 ottobre 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
Close Button Panel — Instant Trade Control, Maximum Precision
Overview:
Close Button Panel is a high-speed trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, built for traders who demand total control and instant execution. Forget the “Trade” tab — manage all your positions directly from the chart with a single click through a clean, modern floating panel.
Why Traders Choose It:
-
⚡ One-Click Execution: Instantly close all, profitable, losing, or Buy/Sell-specific trades.
-
🎯 Smart Filters: Limit actions to current symbol or Magic Number for perfect strategy isolation.
-
🧭 Pending Order Control: Delete Stop or Limit orders separately in one tap.
-
🖥️ Modern Design: Dark theme with neon highlights for perfect visibility on any setup.
-
⚙️ Custom Layout: Adjust panel position, font sizes, and button labels to match your workspace.
-
🤖 EA-Friendly: Handles manual and automated positions with equal precision.
Perfect For:
Scalpers, discretionary traders, and EA developers who need speed, clarity, and control over their open trades.
Platform Compatibility:
✔ MetaTrader 4
✔ Works on any symbol, timeframe, or account type
Main Inputs:
-
OnlyThisSymbol — manage only the current chart symbol
-
Slippage — allowed close slippage (points)
-
PanelX / PanelY — adjust panel position (pixels)
-
Font sizes — customize text and title appearance