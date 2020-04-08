Madrid Ribbon
- Indicadores
- Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
- Versão: 1.1
- Ativações: 5
Category: Trend Indicator
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Type: Level Indicator
Timeframes: All
Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading
Markets: All
Description
The Madrid Ribbon is a moving average–based trend visualization tool. It combines multiple exponential or simple moving averages into a ribbon structure that adapts to market changes. The indicator highlights trend direction, possible reentry zones, and areas where reversals may occur.
Main features:
Dynamic Trend Display – Multiple moving averages form a ribbon that reflects the current trend.
Color Coding –
Lime: Uptrend
Green: Pullback or possible reversal warning
Red: Downtrend
Maroon: Peak or possible reversal warning
Configurable Settings – Users can choose between exponential or simple moving averages.
Clear Visualization – Designed for uncluttered display, with best results on dark chart backgrounds.
How it works:
Several moving averages are layered to form a ribbon.
Ribbon color changes according to the prevailing momentum.
Pullback and potential reversal zones are highlighted to provide additional context for decision-making.
Possible applications:
Identifying the prevailing market trend.
Highlighting possible reentry points during pullbacks.
Spotting areas where reversals may develop.
Supporting trend-following strategies across Forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and indices.