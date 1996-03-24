Special OptiTrade Offer

Hello! Want to simplify your trading? Get the OptiTrade EA for MetaTrader 5 at just $99, Price will increase in every 5 sales.

What is OptiTrade?

OptiTrade is a tool that automates trading on MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for XAUUSD on a 5-minute chart. It monitors the market, identifies good trading opportunities, and includes features to protect your funds.

Note: This tool is for people with enough money to trade carefully. It’s not about making fast profits—it’s for steady, thoughtful trading.

Why It’s Great

XAUUSD Focus: Works best for XAUUSD on a 5-minute chart.

Smart Trading: Uses price trends to choose the best times to trade.

Flexible Trades: Adjusts based on market changes.

Safety Features: Includes limits to prevent large losses and pauses trading if risks get too high.

Personalized: Comes as a secure file that works only on your MetaTrader 5 account.

What You Need

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Main Pair: XAUUSD

Minimum Funds: $1000 in your trading account

Broker: Works with any broker

Chart: 5-minute for XAUUSD

Tip: Use a Virtual Private Server (VPS) for smoother trading, especially for trades held over days.

Suggested Setup (for a $1000 Account)

Variable (1000 USD CAPITAL Value Breakeven_Profit 5 EMA_Fast_Period 200 EMA_Slow_Period 500 Use chart timeframe for validation compatibility 5m % of average ATR used for GridStep 138 Fewer grid levels to reduce margin 3 (not used for pendings; kept for compatibility) 16 Reduced starting lot size 0.01 Reduced maximum allowed lot by safety cap 0.2 Maximum Martingale level to limit risk 20 Stop trading if equity falls below 50% of initial balance 50 MartingaleLots0 0.01 MartingaleLots1 0.02 MartingaleLots2 0.03 MartingaleLots3 0.04 MartingaleLots4 0.05 MartingaleLots5 0.06 MartingaleLots6 0.07 MartingaleLots7 0.08 MartingaleLots8 0.09 MartingaleLots9 0.1 MartingaleLots10 0.11 MartingaleLots11 0.12 MartingaleLots12 0.13 MartingaleLots13 0.14 MartingaleLots14 0.15 MartingaleLots15 0.16 MartingaleLots16 0.17 MartingaleLots17 0.18 MartingaleLots18 0.19 MartingaleLots19 0.2

Performance

Backtested on historical data for XAUUSD over multiple years.

The strategy aims to manage risk while allowing for potential returns.

Risk management features are designed to limit exposure, but trading other instruments or timeframes beyond XAUUSD M5 may increase risk.

Security and License

Delivered as a compiled .ex5 file

Lifetime license, tied to the buyer’s MetaTrader 5 account.

Instant delivery upon purchase.

Support

Includes a step-by-step installation guide.

Support is available through the MQL5 platform’s messaging system.

Note: OptiTrade is optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. Using it on EURUSD, GBPUSD, or other instruments and timeframes is at the user’s own risk and may require additional optimization. Traders should thoroughly test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account. Grid and Martingale strategies involve significant risks and require careful monitoring.















































