Magic Order Manager EA

Magic Order Manager EA v1.02 - Professional Trading Assistant

Smart Position Management Tool with Auto Take Profit System

Product Description

Transform your trading experience with intelligent position management! Magic Order Manager is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to optimize your trading profits through smart automation and risk control.

🎯 Key Features

✅ Intelligent Auto Take Profit

  • Automatically closes ALL positions when profit targets are reached
  • Dynamic profit levels based on position count (1-2, 3-5, 6-10, >10 positions)
  • No more manual monitoring - set it and forget it!

✅ Advanced Risk Management

  • Real-time Max Drawdown tracking with historical data
  • Position count and lot size monitoring at worst scenarios
  • Smart fee calculation from trading history
  • Professional risk assessment dashboard

✅ Beautiful Real-Time Panel

  • Live P&L monitoring with color-coded status
  • Progress tracking toward profit targets
  • Comprehensive trading statistics
  • One-click manual controls (Close All, Reset Data)

✅ Multi-Strategy Compatible

  • Works with ANY trading strategy (Grid, Martingale, Scalping, etc.)
  • Supports manual trading (Magic = 0) and EA trading
  • Multi-instance support for different symbols/strategies
  • Compatible with all forex pairs, metals, and indices

💡 How It Works

The EA monitors your open positions and automatically closes ALL trades when predetermined profit levels are achieved:

  • 1-2 positions: Target $20 → Close all positions
  • 3-5 positions: Target $30 → Close all positions
  • 6-10 positions: Target $50 → Close all positions
  • >10 positions: Target $100 → Close all positions

All target levels are fully customizable in EA settings

🏆 Perfect For

  • Grid Traders: Perfect exit strategy for grid systems
  • Martingale Users: Automated recovery profit taking
  • Scalpers: Consistent small profit harvesting
  • Swing Traders: Set-and-forget profit management
  • Manual Traders: Emotion-free position closing

📊 Professional Dashboard Features

  • Live Net Profit: Real-time P&L calculation
  • Position Counter: Active trades and total lot size
  • Max Drawdown: Historical worst-case tracking
  • Progress Bar: Visual progress toward profit target
  • Target Analysis: Shows current rule and remaining profit needed
  • Fee Tracking: Automatic spread and commission monitoring

🛡️ Safety & Reliability

  • Position Manager Only: Never opens new trades - 100% safe
  • Magic Number Protection: Only manages specified trades
  • Symbol Filtering: Works only on designated trading pairs
  • Error Handling: Robust error recovery and logging
  • Multi-Instance Safe: Run multiple copies without conflicts

🚀 Easy Setup

  1. Install: Drop EA on your trading symbol chart
  2. Configure: Set Magic Number and profit targets
  3. Activate: Enable AutoTrading and watch it work
  4. Monitor: Use the beautiful real-time dashboard

💎 Why Choose Magic Order Manager?

Stop losing profits due to greed or fear ❌ End manual monitoring fatigue and mistakes
Eliminate emotional trading decisions ✅ Automate profit taking with precision ✅ Maximize win rates with consistent exits ✅ Professional risk management built-in

📈 Proven Results

"Perfect for my grid EA! Now I never miss profit targets and my drawdowns are under control." - Professional Trader

"Simple setup, works flawlessly. The dashboard gives me complete confidence in my trading." - Grid Expert

🎁 What You Get

  • Complete EA Source Code (.ex5 + .mq5)
  • Professional Installation Guide
  • Video Setup Tutorial
  • Free Updates for life
  • Telegram Support Group access
  • 30-Day Money Back Guarantee

⚡ Limited Time Offer: $97 $47 (52% OFF)

🎯 Take control of your trading profits today!

Transform your trading from emotional guesswork to professional profit management. Join thousands of satisfied traders who never miss a profit target again.

Compatibility: MT5 only • All brokers • All symbols • All timeframes Requirements: Windows/Mac/Linux • MT5 Build 3200+ • AutoTrading enabled Support: Telegram @BKTFriends • English/Vietnamese • 7 days/week


