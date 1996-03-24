Gold 4 Gold

>> IMPORTANT NOTICE:

  • A limited number of licenses are being offered at the current price. This price is subject to change in the future based on development and support costs.
  • After your purchase, please send a private message to request access to the setup guide, example set files, and our user community. This is provided to help you understand the product's functionality.

Product Philosophy and Intended Strategy

Trading Gold is challenging due to its high volatility and unpredictable nature. This Expert Advisor was developed to apply a systematic, non-emotional trading methodology to the XAUUSD market. The core logic is based on a two-phase approach that combines a Grid system with a Hedging component.

1. The Grid Methodology:
The strategy initiates a trade based on its internal logic. If the market moves against this initial position, the EA is programmed to open additional positions at calculated intervals. The objective of this method is to lower the average entry price of the entire trade series. By doing so, the strategy aims to achieve a collective profitable exit with a smaller price movement than would be required for a single trade to become profitable. This approach is designed to operate within the oscillating price action often seen in the Gold market.

2. The Hedging Component:
A known risk of any grid-based strategy is a strong, sustained market trend. This EA includes a hedging feature designed to act as a risk mitigation mechanism. If a series of grid trades reaches a pre-defined loss threshold, the system is designed to open an opposing trade. The purpose of this action is to counteract the accumulating loss from the initial grid. This creates a different strategic scenario, providing an alternative exit path for the entire group of trades, which is managed by the EA's closing logic.

Lot Sizing Configuration

The EA provides two methods for determining trade volume. The choice of mode and its configuration is the user's responsibility.

  • Fixed Lot Mode: For users who prefer a static risk exposure. You define a specific lot size that will be used for all initial trades.

    • Recommendation: It is suggested to have a minimum account balance of $500 for every 0.01 lots traded. 

  • Dynamic Lot Mode: This mode is designed to automatically adjust the initial lot size based on the account's balance. The calculation is based on the BalancePer001Lot parameter you set. This will lead to an increase in trade size as the account balance grows and a decrease as it falls.

Your Responsibility: Comprehensive Backtesting is Essential

Do not run this Expert Advisor on a live account without first conducting thorough and comprehensive backtesting in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Past performance in a backtest is not an indication or guarantee of future results, but it is a critical step in understanding the EA's behavior and potential risks.

We strongly encourage you to:

  1. Test Over Long Periods: Run backtests covering multiple years (e.g., 2020-2023). This helps you observe how the strategy behaves through different major market phases, including periods of high and low volatility.
  2. Test Over Short, Recent Periods: Run backtests covering the last 3-6 months to understand its performance in the current market structure.
  3. Use High-Quality Data: For the most reliable simulation, use the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode in the Strategy Tester.
  4. Experiment with Settings: Test different MaxDrawdownPercent values to see how they impact performance and risk. Understand how the EA behaves with both Fixed and Dynamic lot modes.

Understanding the EA's performance across these different scenarios is a fundamental part of your due diligence as a user.

RISK DISCLOSURE AND LEGAL DISCLAIMER

  • High Risk of Trading: Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and other financial instruments on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all individuals. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.
  • No Guarantee of Performance: This Expert Advisor is a software tool. It does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. The performance of this EA is subject to market conditions, broker execution, network latency, and the settings configured by the user.
  • Past Performance is Not Indicative of Future Results: Any backtesting data, historical results, or performance statistics shown are purely for informational purposes and do not represent a guarantee of future performance.
  • User Assumes Full Responsibility: You, the user, are solely responsible for any and all trading decisions and financial outcomes. The seller of this software accepts no liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this product.
  • This is Not Financial Advice: This software is sold as a tool for executing a trading strategy. It is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. You should seek independent financial advice from a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

By purchasing and using this Expert Advisor, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree to these terms.


