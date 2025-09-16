SRGridMaster
- Experts
- Daniel Mukururo Muthee
- Version: 1.5
- Mise à jour: 16 septembre 2025
- Activations: 5
SRGridMaster is a versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to automate trading using support and resistance (S&R) levels, grid trading, and moving average (MA) signals. Optimized for netting accounts, it offers a powerful yet user-friendly solution for traders seeking consistent performance across multiple symbols and timeframes, including USDJPY, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD.
Key Features
- Support & Resistance Trading: Automatically detects and trades key S&R levels with visual indicators on the chart.
- Grid Trading System: Opens additional positions at predefined grid levels to capitalize on price movements, with customizable lot size multipliers.
- Moving Average Signals: Uses MA crossovers to generate reliable buy/sell signals, enhancing trade entry precision.
- Manual Trade Management: Supports manual trades with an intuitive control panel for placing and managing positions.
- Dynamic Dashboard: Displays real-time metrics, including total positions, profit, equity, and daily performance.
- Flexible Trading Hours & Days: Restrict trading to specific hours and days for tailored strategies.
- Trailing Stop: Protects profits on initial trades with customizable trailing stop settings.
- Broker Compatibility: Fully compatible with netting accounts, ensuring compliance with MQL5 Market standards.
Why Choose SRGridMaster?
- Versatile: Works on multiple timeframes (M1, M30, H1, D1) and symbols (e.g., USJPY, GBPUSD, XAUUSD).
- User-Friendly: Easy-to-use interface with a draggable control panel and clear dashboard.
- Customizable: Adjust lot sizes, grid spacing, take-profit levels, and more to suit your trading style.
- Reliable: Robust lot size validation and error handling ensure smooth operation across various market conditions.
Recommended Settings
- USDJPY/GBPUSD: Lot Size = 0.01, Grid Size = 200 points, Take Profit = 100 points, MA Period = 21.
- XAUUSD: Lot Size = 0.01, Grid Size = 500 points, Take Profit = 250 points, MA Period = 21.
- Enable S&R and MA signals for optimal performance.
Installation
- Attach SRGridMaster to your desired chart (e.g.,XAUUSD M5).
- Configure input parameters or use the recommended settings.
- Ensure sufficient margin and trading permissions in your account.
- Monitor the dashboard for real-time insights and use the control panel for manual trades.
Enhance your trading with SRGridMaster—a reliable, feature-rich EA built for precision and profitability. For support or inquiries, contact us via the MQL5 platform.