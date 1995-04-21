Change In State Delivery MT4

Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator - ICT Concepts

Stop guessing market reversals and start trading with the true algorithmic shift in price action. The

indicator is a premium charting tool meticulously designed for traders who utilize Inner Circle Trader (ICT) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC).

Discounted Price $50 !! Secure your lifetime access now before it switches to subscription-only!

This tool is the definitive edge you need to pinpoint exactly when the market makers shift their delivery from buy-side to sell-side, or vice versa. By automating one of the most powerful ICT concepts, this indicator completely removes the emotion, subjectivity, and guesswork from your chart analysis.

The Power of CISD in ICT Concepts In algorithmic trading theories, a Change in State Delivery occurs when the underlying market algorithm shifts its program. It is not just a standard support or resistance break; it is the exact moment the prevailing institutional order flow reverses.

When a specific opposing candle is violated and broken by a displacement, the state of price delivery changes. This indicator automatically identifies these exact origin candles, draws the highly precise CISD baseline, and strictly waits for a true body break to confirm the institutional shift. Once confirmed, you are looking at the new true trend direction.

100% Non-Repainting for Ultimate Reliability One of the most critical aspects of this indicator is that it is strictly non-repainting. Once a CISD line is confirmed by a candle body close, it stays there forever. It will never shift, disappear, or recalculate to make historical data look better. Because of this absolute stability, it is an incredibly powerful tool for manual backtesting. You can scroll back through months of historical data to confidently backtest your CISD strategy and build profound trust in your trading model.

Why This Indicator is Highly Recommended: Reading the market trend has never been this simple. You no longer need to struggle with complex multi-timeframe analysis or subjective trendlines.

If the price breaks a Bearish CISD line with a bullish body close, the state of delivery is historically confirmed as bullish. You look for buys.

If the price breaks a Bullish CISD line with a bearish body close, the state of delivery is confirmed as bearish. You look for sells.

It is highly recommended for both beginner and advanced traders because it turns an advanced institutional concept into a simple, visual, and highly actionable roadmap.

Premium Key Features:

True Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Capability Monitor Higher Timeframe (HTF) narratives seamlessly. You can place the M15 or H1 CISD indicator directly onto your M5 entry chart. The indicator will perfectly scale and label the higher timeframe zones without you ever needing to switch charts. You can even overlay multiple CISD indicators on the same chart without any conflicts.

Strict Body Break Filter Tired of fakeouts and wick manipulations? This indicator employs a rigorous strict body break algorithm. A CISD signal is only triggered and painted on your chart when a candle body successfully closes past the CISD line. Wicks are ignored, protecting you from liquidity sweeps.

Automated Invalidation Line (Stop Loss) The moment a CISD is confirmed, the indicator automatically calculates and draws your exact Invalidation Line. This acts as your precise Stop Loss placement, marking the absolute extreme of the structural formation where the trade idea is mathematically invalidated.

Dynamic Take Profit Targeting The indicator automatically projects your targets to eliminate greed and hesitation.

TP 1: Calculated dynamically based on your custom Risk-to-Reward (R:R) ratio from the Invalidation Line.

TP 2: Calculated based on your preferred fixed points/pips distance.

Clean Chart Technology (Hide Failed Setups) Keep your workspace clean and professional. The indicator features a smart tracking system that monitors the price after a breakout. If the price hits your Invalidation Line before hitting your Take Profit, the setup is classified as failed. You can choose to automatically hide all failed historical setups, leaving only the pristine, winning market structures on your screen.

Smart Notification System Never miss a prime setup again. The indicator comes fully equipped with a comprehensive alert system that does not spam.

Get instantly notified when a New CISD Setup is confirmed.

Receive alerts when the price successfully hits Take Profit 1 or Take Profit 2 .

Receive an alert if the trade hits the Invalidation Line .

Supports Desktop Pop-up Alerts, Push Notifications straight to your mobile phone, and Email Alerts.

Seamless EA Integration For automated traders, the indicator silently generates trigger buffers and text labels that can easily be read by your custom Expert Advisors to execute trades automatically based on the CISD breakouts.

Transform the way you see the market. Upgrade your technical analysis with the ultimate institutional tool and trade the Change in State Delivery with absolute precision and confidence. Get the CISD Indicator today and align yourself with the true algorithmic trend.

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.

--- Just Information ---

This indicator will provide a greater probability if combined with several indicators below:

OB - Order Block

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147712

FVG - Fair Value Gap

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147694

An example of the display of the combined indicators is in the images.





--- MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147718

--- If You Want All in One SMC MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177134

--- If You Want All in One ICT Concept MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184914





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