Hybrid Sniper Triple
🚀 Hybrid Sniper Triple – High-Frequency Precision Engine with Smart Trailing Logic
Unlock institutional-grade execution with Hybrid Sniper Triple — a next-generation, multi-strategy Expert Advisor engineered for high-frequency trading without compromising on accuracy, risk control, or adaptability.
Merging four powerful, non-SMC strategies into a single intelligent system, this EA scans multiple timeframes to deliver precise, ATR-adaptive entries across major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD). Whether the market is trending, consolidating, or reacting to liquidity sweeps, Hybrid Sniper Triple responds with surgical precision.
🔥 4 Core Strategies in One Adaptive Engine
- Triple Pullback – Confirmed entries using EMA alignment + RSI/Stochastic convergence.
- Triple Breakout – Volatility-triggered trades after tight consolidation zones.
- Sniper Imbalance (FVG Retest) – Targets fair value gaps with retest confirmation.
- Sniper Liquidity Sweep – Captures reversals after aggressive liquidity grabs.
Each strategy operates with its own dynamic logic, yet shares unified risk filters for consistent performance.
🛡️ Advanced Risk & Trade Management
- ✅ ATR-based Stop Loss & Triple Take Profit levels (TP1/TP2/TP3)
- ✅ Smart Trailing Logic:
- SL moves to Break-Even at TP1
- SL locks in profit at TP1 when TP2 is hit
- Full position closes automatically at TP3
- ✅ Dynamic lot sizing (risk % or fixed lot)
- ✅ Max 2 trades per symbol + global open-order cap
- ✅ Spread, ADX, and H1 trend filters for high-probability entries only