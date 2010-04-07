Silver Trend Signal Indicator

📌 SilverTrend Signal Indicator (v4.0)

Brief Description


The SilverTrend_Signal is a versatile, trend-following technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It identifies potential market reversal points by analyzing price action within a dynamic volatility-based channel. The indicator plots clear buy (up arrow) and sell (down arrow) signals directly on the chart and provides customizable audio/visual alerts to notify traders of new trading opportunities; helping traders quickly spot high-probability trade setups.


This indicator is suitable for scalping, intraday trading, and swing trading, and can be applied to Forex, commodities, indices, and crypto markets.

Key Features

  • Clear Buy/Sell Signals – Plots green arrows for Buy opportunities and red arrows for Sell opportunities.

  • Adjustable Sensitivity – Fine-tune entries with the RISK parameter.

  • Alerts System – Built-in alerts (pop-up + sound) notify you of fresh trading signals.

  • Works on All Symbols – Compatible with Forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

  •  Volatility-Adaptive: The indicator's logic incorporates market volatility (via Average Range) to dynamically adjust its signal thresholds, making it responsive to changing market conditions

  • Low Resource Usage – Optimized calculation for smooth performance on multiple charts.

Input Parameters

Input Description
RISK (default = 3)                               Adjusts sensitivity of signals. Lower values = more signals, higher values = fewer but stronger signals.
NumberofAlerts (default = 2)                               Maximum number of alerts per new signal to avoid duplicates.


Best Timeframes

  • Scalping → M1, M5, M15

  • 📉 Intraday Trading → M30, H1

  • 📊 Swing Trading → H4, D1

(Recommendation: Test different RISK values depending on symbol and volatility. For scalping, use lower RISK values, for swing trading use higher RISK values.)

Pros & Cons

✔ Pros:

  • Simple, beginner-friendly interface

  • Customizable sensitivity via RISK input

  • Works across different trading styles (scalp, intra, swing)

  • Alerts reduce screen-watching time

✘ Cons:

  • Not a standalone trading system – best used with filters (trend confirmation, support/resistance, supply & demand, etc.)

  • May generate false signals in ranging/sideways markets


Trading Strategy Concept

  • Buy Signal: A lime green up-arrow appears. Consider a long (buy) position after the bar closes and the signal remains, preferably with other confirming factors (e.g., price is above a key moving average, a support level is holding, or an oscillator like RSI is rising from oversold territory). A stop loss can be placed below the recent swing low.

  • Sell Signal: A red down-arrow appears. Consider a short (sell) position after the bar closes, confirmed by other analysis (e.g., price is below a key moving average, a resistance level is rejecting price, or an oscillator is falling from overbought). A stop loss can be placed above the recent swing high.

Always confirm signals with additional analysis and practice strict risk management.


Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool and should not be considered financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test on a demo account before trading live.



Altri dall'autore
Dark Point MT5 Trader
Isaac Derban
Experts
Product Description This powerful and flexible Expert Advisor for Dark Point MT5 indicator (Free indicator on MQL5 Market). This Expert Advisor comes with Advance trade management options which allow for instant execution or sophisticated pending order strategies with dynamic offset and expiry controls. The EA also features robust money management tools, including fixed or dynamic lot sizing, risk–reward targeting, and multiple stop-loss/take-profit configurations (points or currency). It sup
Boom and Crash Smasher EA
Isaac Derban
Experts
Product Description This powerful and flexible Expert Advisor for Boom and Crash Smasher indicator (Free indicator on MQL5 Market). This Expert Advisor comes with Advance trade management options which allow for instant execution or sophisticated pending order strategies with dynamic offset and expiry controls. The EA also features robust money management tools, including fixed or dynamic lot sizing, risk–reward targeting, and multiple stop-loss/take-profit configurations (points or currency)
Universal IndiSignal Trader
Isaac Derban
Experts
Product Description This powerful and flexible Expert Advisor seamlessly connects to any custom indicator by referencing its buffers, supporting up to eight indicator input parameters and multi-timeframe signals. Advanced trade management options allow for instant execution or sophisticated pending order strategies with dynamic offset and expiry controls. The EA also features robust money management tools, including fixed or dynamic lot sizing, risk–reward targeting, and multiple stop-loss/ta
ArrowZigZag Trader
Isaac Derban
Experts
Product Description This powerful and flexible Expert Advisor for ArrowZigZag indicator (Free indicator on MQL5 Market). This Expert Advisor comes with Advance trade management options which allow for instant execution or sophisticated pending order strategies with dynamic offset and expiry controls. The EA also features robust money management tools, including fixed or dynamic lot sizing, risk–reward targeting, and multiple stop-loss/take-profit configurations (points or currency). It suppor
Silver Trend Signal EA Pro
Isaac Derban
Experts
Product Description Silver Trend Signal EA Pro is a repainting-safe Expert Advisor built around the Silver Trend Signal indicator.    The EA automatically identifies trade signals and executes orders without manual intervention, saving time and emotion-based trading errors.  The EA prioritizes reliability by executing trades only after a   confirmed closed bar , minimizing false signals. It includes comprehensive risk management features like stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and break-
