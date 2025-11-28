AnalyticalDashboard

Analytics Dashboard is an indicator which analyses your past and present trades and prepare analytical dashboard which you can view with additional piecharts as details view.

Mainly four categories of analysis are considered: 1)Performance metrics 2) Trade behaviors metrics 3) Execution quality metrics and 4) Position Level metrics.

The four generic analytical metrics have been further broken into more specific metrics as below.

Performance Metrics:

  •  gross profit
  •  gross loss 
  •  overall profit factor
  •  overall expectancy
  •  overall win rate
  •  average risk reward ratio
  •  max draw down
  •  max run up

for all of these there are chart wise metrics display as well which are displayed with the help of pie charts.

Trade Behavior Metrics:

  • total trades
  • total wins
  • total losses
  • total average hold time 
  • average trade size used
  • total trades stopped by hitting sl
  • total trades stopped by hitting tp
  • total manual stops

For these metrics there are chart wise display also except for average trade size used.

Execution Quality Metrics:

  • average slippage
  • average entry spreads
  • average exit spreads
  • total commission + swap fee
  • impact on gross profit
  • impact on gross loss

For these metrics there are pie chart display for chart wise breakdown. slippage and spreads needs historical data to be calculated so if you need all of these accurate then you will have to run the charts in strategy tester so that historical data is downloaded.

Position Level Metrics;

  • total open positions
  • total open profits
  • total open losses
TickVolumeIndicator
Ramesh Maharjan
Esistono diversi indicatori e metodi per identificare le tendenze in un grafico. TickVolumeIndicator è uno di questi. Aiuta a identificare e prevedere le tendenze future visualizzando le tendenze passate utilizzando i dati tick. TickVolumeIndicator è un indicatore che disegna i colori sulle candele visibili nel grafico utilizzando i volumi tick. I volumi tick sono valori bid e ask. Gli utenti possono scegliere tra i conteggi bid e ask dei tick o le variazioni in pip per l'intervallo temporale
Info Exporter MT5
Ramesh Maharjan
Info Exporter MT5 supporta l'esportazione di informazioni sul terminale, informazioni sul conto, cronologia delle transazioni e cronologia degli ordini in un file CSV locale, l'invio di email e l'esportazione diretta su Fogli Google tramite l'URL distribuito tramite script dell'app. È possibile scegliere tra l'esportazione in CSV, l'esportazione tramite email o l'esportazione su Fogli Google. È anche possibile modificare i nomi dei file esportati e dei fogli. Parametri di input utilizzati: expor
TelegramTrades
Ramesh Maharjan
TelegramTrades is an Expert Advisor which listens to Telegram channels for trade signals and converts the signals into valid trades. Following seven channels are being listened and as soon as signals for trade arrive on those channels, the pyrogram script that is constantly running on a server will parse the signal to valid trade signal and forward the signal to my telegram bot. And once there is a valid signal with stop loss, take profit, price, trade type and symbol, it is read by the EA to ex
