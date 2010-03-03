Silver Trend Signal EA Pro

📌 Product Description

Silver Trend Signal EA Pro is a repainting-safe Expert Advisor built around the Silver Trend Signal indicator.   The EA automatically identifies trade signals and executes orders without manual intervention, saving time and emotion-based trading errors. The EA prioritizes reliability by executing trades only after a confirmed closed bar , minimizing false signals. It includes comprehensive risk management features like stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and break-even activation. 


📌 Key Features

Whether you trade scalping, swing, or trend-following strategies, this EA supports you with:

 Custom indicator compatibility – Allows user to set their own input parameters based on their trading strategies.

 Multi-timeframe input – apply signals from higher or lower timeframes

 Dynamic indicator inputs – Input parameters allow you to tailor the EA's behavior to your specific risk tolerance and trading style.

 Robust trade execution modes – instant orders or pending orders with smart cancellation

 Pending order fine control – choose limit/stop, offset, and expiry times

 Powerful lot management – fixed or dynamic lot sizing linked to your account balance

 Risk–Reward optimization – auto-calculate TP based on risk/reward ratio

 Comprehensive exit controls – take profit, stop loss, breakeven, trailing stops (can be set as points or currency)

 Advanced timing – wait for specific candles or directional confirmation before entry or exit

 Clear magic number tracking – manage trades uniquely even with multiple EAs

 Easy to use – no coding needed. Fully configurable via inputs.

✅ All-in-One Solution: From signal handling to trade closure.

 Market Ready: Compliant with MQL5 documentation standards.  Fully compatible with the MQL5 trading environment


Don't forget, this EA is perfect for traders seeking to automate and manage trades based on signals from Silver Trend Signal Indicator.


Trade with Confidence — download today!


 Disclaimer

Trading results from this EA should not be considered as financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test on a demo account before trading live.


