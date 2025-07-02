Universal IndiSignal Trader

📌 Product Description

This powerful and flexible Expert Advisor seamlessly connects to any custom indicator by referencing its buffers, supporting up to eight indicator input parameters and multi-timeframe signals. Advanced trade management options allow for instant execution or sophisticated pending order strategies with dynamic offset and expiry controls.

The EA also features robust money management tools, including fixed or dynamic lot sizing, risk–reward targeting, and multiple stop-loss/take-profit configurations (points or currency). It supports breakeven, trailing stop, and customizable waiting logic for opening and closing trades, enhancing precision and adaptability.

This Universal IndiSignal Trader gives you total freedom to automate your personal strategy without modifying indicator code.

Whether you trade scalping, swing, or trend-following strategies, this EA supports you with:


Custom indicator compatibility – link to any indicator using buffer indices

Multi-timeframe input – apply signals from higher or lower timeframes

Dynamic indicator inputs – up to eight adjustable parameters to tune your indicator (depending on your indicator parameters)

Robust trade execution modes – instant orders or pending orders with smart cancellation

Pending order fine control – choose limit/stop, offset, and expiry times

Powerful lot management – fixed or dynamic lot sizing linked to your account balance

Risk–Reward optimization – auto-calculate TP based on risk/reward ratio

Comprehensive exit controls – take profit, stop loss, breakeven, trailing stops (can be set as points or currency)

Advanced timing – wait for specific candles or directional confirmation before entry or exit

Clear magic number tracking – manage trades uniquely even with multiple EAs

Easy to use – no coding needed. Fully configurable via inputs.

✅ All-in-One Solution: From signal handling to trade closure.

 Market Ready: Compliant with MQL5 documentation standards.  Fully compatible with the MQL5 trading environment


Don't forget, this EA is perfect for traders seeking a modular and configurable EA framework to automate and manage trades based on their own indicator strategies.


Optimize your edge—download today!


 Disclaimer

Trading results from this EA should not be considered as financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test on a demo account before trading live.


