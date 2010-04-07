Silver Trend Signal Indicator

Brief Description





The SilverTrend_Signal is a versatile, trend-following technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It identifies potential market reversal points by analyzing price action within a dynamic volatility-based channel.

The indicator plots clear buy (up arrow) and sell (down arrow) signals directly on the chart and provides customizable audio/visual alerts to notify traders of new trading opportunities;

📌 SilverTrend Signal Indicator (v4.0)helping traders quickly spot high-probability trade setups.





This indicator is suitable for scalping, intraday trading, and swing trading, and can be applied to Forex, commodities, indices, and crypto markets.

Key Features

✅ Clear Buy/Sell Signals – Plots green arrows for Buy opportunities and red arrows for Sell opportunities.

✅ Adjustable Sensitivity – Fine-tune entries with the RISK parameter.

✅ Alerts System – Built-in alerts (pop-up + sound) notify you of fresh trading signals.

✅ Works on All Symbols – Compatible with Forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

✅ Volatility-Adaptive: The indicator's logic incorporates market volatility (via Average Range) to dynamically adjust its signal thresholds, making it responsive to changing market conditions

✅ Low Resource Usage – Optimized calculation for smooth performance on multiple charts.

Input Parameters

Input Description RISK (default = 3) Adjusts sensitivity of signals. Lower values = more signals, higher values = fewer but stronger signals. NumberofAlerts (default = 2) Maximum number of alerts per new signal to avoid duplicates.



Best Timeframes

⏱ Scalping → M1, M5, M15

📉 Intraday Trading → M30, H1

📊 Swing Trading → H4, D1

(Recommendation: Test different RISK values depending on symbol and volatility. For scalping, use lower RISK values, for swing trading use higher RISK values.)

Pros & Cons

✔ Pros:

Simple, beginner-friendly interface

Customizable sensitivity via RISK input

Works across different trading styles (scalp, intra, swing)

Alerts reduce screen-watching time

✘ Cons:

Not a standalone trading system – best used with filters (trend confirmation, support/resistance, supply & demand, etc.)

May generate false signals in ranging/sideways markets

Trading Strategy Concept

Buy Signal: A lime green up-arrow appears. Consider a long (buy) position after the bar closes and the signal remains, preferably with other confirming factors (e.g., price is above a key moving average, a support level is holding, or an oscillator like RSI is rising from oversold territory). A stop loss can be placed below the recent swing low.

Sell Signal: A red down-arrow appears. Consider a short (sell) position after the bar closes, confirmed by other analysis (e.g., price is below a key moving average, a resistance level is rejecting price, or an oscillator is falling from overbought). A stop loss can be placed above the recent swing high.

Always confirm signals with additional analysis and practice strict risk management.



⚠ Disclaimer





This indicator is a technical analysis tool and should not be considered financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test on a demo account before trading live.







