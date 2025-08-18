Larger Price Time Crosshair Data MT5
- Utilità
- John Louis Fernando Diamante
- Versione: 1.3
- Aggiornato: 13 novembre 2025
This utility indicator provides accessibility and readability, by displaying a larger price scale, time scale, crosshair, and symbol name/tf/ohlc information. All features are sizeable and can be styled separately, and are optional to show.
All Features
- optional to use
- font, size and color options
Price Scale
- option to hide the default MT5 price scale
- option to show horizontal lines at price levels
- prices drawn can be at round numbers (ie automatic rounding to multiples of 5/10/20/25 points), or a fixed count per window height (ie 6 price levels only), or with fixed pixel spacing (ie every 75pixels vertically)
- option to show bid and ask separately, with sizable tags
Time Scale
- option to hide the default MT5 time scale
- option to show vertical lines at drawn times
- times drawn can be at MTF times (ie automatically detect every 5min, 4hr, 1d, 1w etc), or with fixed pixel spacing (ie every 75pixels horizontally)
Crosshair
- can be turned on via a hotkey, the default is keyboard "c"
- option to use the drag feature, which creates a second crosshair set, with optional distance in points, candles, and time, with optional background rectangle to bound the drag area
Symbol Data
- either the symbol name+tf and/or TOHLCVR can be shown (time, open, high, low, close, volume, range in points)
- optional chart corner
- option for data to track mouse
This tool is what I was looking for as it fits my trading style just right. Unfortunatley the crosshair with activated drag freezes after some time ( a couple of uses ) on my chart thus rendering it unusable for me. Generally a great idea! As for userability and support I have had no contact so don't wanna rate it but being forced to do so.
UPDATE: Don't know why but it's working now! Giving it a second try, changing some values like color and hotkey and am using only the crosshair with drag.
It's working flawless now, I pray it remains like so for it's a great indi for my trading style.