MACD Momentum Pro MT5 MA Trend ADX

MACD Momentum Pro EA MT5 – Pre-Optimised & Fully Customisable

MACD Momentum Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed to deliver the best of both worlds:
Pre-optimised defaults for EURUSD M15 ($100K prop firm account at 1:100 leverage. Just load and run.
Fully customisable inputs for advanced traders who want to optimise for different pairs, timeframes, or broker conditions using the MT5 Strategy Tester. (See the bottom of this listing for full instructions on how to optimise in Strategy Tester.)

Every month, the default settings are updated with the most profitable and stable configuration — meaning you always start with a tested, prop-firm-ready setup, while still having full freedom to tweak and optimise.

Strategy-Tested 6-Month Results (EURUSD M15, $100K, 1:100 leverage)

23rd Feb – 24th Aug

  • Total Profit: $61,211
  • Max Equity Drawdown: 6.27%
  • Win Rate: 49.25%
  • Trades Taken: 67
  • Avg Win: $3,134
  • Avg Loss: $1,195
  • Max Consecutive Losses: 6
  • Active Session: London (09:00–13:59 GMT+3)
  • Risk Per Trade: $1,600 (1.6% of $100,000 Account)

Why MACD Momentum Pro Stands Out

  • Plug & Play: Defaults are pre-optimised for EURUSD M15.
  • Full Control: All parameters (MA filter, MACD settings, ADX, ATR stops, risk, trading hours, etc.) remain fully adjustable.
  • Prop Firm Friendly: Keeps total drawdown under 7%, with equity protections built in.
  • Session-Smart: Trades London session only, closes before New York overlap in default settings.
  • Safe by Design: No grid, martingale, or overlapping trades.

Key Features

  • MACD momentum crossovers with ADX strength filter
  • HMA/WMA trend filter (toggle between Hull and Weighted)
  • ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit, with trailing stop logic
  • Session filters and timed trade closure
  • Risk per trade in cash or % of balance
  • Daily drawdown and profit targets (optional)
  • Max spread filter, trade cooldown, and equity guard
  • Hedging toggle and opposite-signal logic

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: EURUSD (default)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account Size: $100K (prop firm tested)
  • Leverage: 1:100
  • Broker Server Time: GMT+3
  • Risk per trade: $1,600 or 1.6% (divide risk if running multiple EAs on one account)

For other account sizes (auto-adjusts if percentage risk is used):

  • $800 for $50K
  • $400 for $25K
  • $3,200 for $200K

Quick Start (Beginners)

  1. Attach MACD Momentum Pro to EURUSD M15.
  2. Keep the default risk (or adjust proportionally).
  3. Let it run during the London session.

Testing Pre-Optimised Defaults (EURUSD M15)

  1. Open Strategy Tester (View → Strategy Tester, or Ctrl+R).
  2. Select Expert: MACD Momentum Pro (MT5).
  3. Symbol: EURUSD, Period: M15.
  4. Testing history: last 6 months recommended.
  5. Modelling: Every tick (most accurate).
  6. Deposit: $100,000, Leverage: 1:100.
  7. In Inputs: right-click → Defaults (ensures clean parameters).
  8. Run the test and review results.

This allows you to confirm how the pre-optimised defaults perform on your broker’s data.

Optimising for Other Symbols or Timeframes

Inputs overview

Trend & filters

  • UseHullMA – Choose the trend MA: HMA (true) or WMA/LWMA (false).
  • MAPeriod – MA length that defines the trend.
  • MACDFast, MACDSlow, MACDSignal – Parameters for MACD crossover.
  • ADXPeriod, ADXMin – Trades only when ADX meets/exceeds this strength.

Risk & exits

  • UsePercentageRisk, RiskValue – Risk as % of balance or fixed cash; lot size auto-calculated from ATR stop.
  • ATRPeriod, SlMultiplier – ATR-based stop-loss.
  • UseTrailingSL, TrailMultiplier – Optional ATR trailing stop (never widens initial risk).
  • TpMultiplier – Multiplier for TP relative to ATR stop.
  • AllowM30 – Stops accidentally placing EA on higher timeframe.

Trading window & flow

  • StartHour, EndHour – Hours the EA may open trades.
  • EnableTimedClose, CloseHour, CloseMinute – Optional daily “close all” time.
  • MaxOpenTrades – Maximum simultaneous positions (per symbol/magic).
  • CooldownMinutes – Minimum time between entries.

Protections

  • UseDrawdownLimit, DrawdownLimitIsPercent, MaxDailyDrawdown, DrawdownResetHour – Daily DD guard (cash or %).
  • UseMinEquityGuard, MinAccountEquity – Stops trading when account equity gets too low.
  • UseProfitTarget, DailyProfitTarget, TotalProfitTarget – Optional daily/overall profit targets.
  • MaxSpreadPoints – Blocks new trades if spread (in points) exceeds this value.

Position behaviour

  • AllowHedging – Allow both directions (true) or block opposite side (false).
  • ActOnOppositeSignal – If an opposite signal appears while in a trade, take action.
  • OppositeSignalCloseAndReverse – With the above on, choose close only (false) or close & open the opposite (true).

Misc

  • MagicNumber – Unique ID for this EA’s trades.
  • TradeMonday…TradeFriday – Pick which weekdays to trade.

Optimisation (MT5 Strategy Tester)

  1. Open the Tester & pick the basics
    View → Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R)
    Expert: MACD Momentum Pro (MT5)
    Symbol & Period: choose what you trade (strategies won’t work on every pair/TF—try a few)
    Use history: last 6 months (recommended to start)
  2. Forward setup (optional, recommended)
    Forward optimisation: select a fraction (e.g., 1/4).
    With 6 months of data, this splits into 4.5 months in-sample + 1.5 months forward/out-of-sample so you can see if results hold outside the fitted period.
  3. Modelling & speed/accuracy
    Modelling: 1 minute OHLC (great speed/accuracy trade-off for optimisation).
    Delay: 0 ms (zero latency).
    Spread: use Current or set a typical fixed spread for the symbol.
    Tip: After you find a good set, re-test those inputs with Every tick based on real ticks and set delays to your last server ping to approximate live conditions.
  4. Account settings (very important)
    Deposit: enter your real balance (or what you plan to use).
    Currency & Leverage: set exactly as your account.
    If these are unrealistic, over-leveraging can become part of the strategy.
  5. Optimisation criterion
    Genetic algorithm
    Optimisation by: Balance max (good default).
    You can also try Profit Factor or Expected Payoff later.
    Avoid judging by pips alone across different symbols (point sizes differ).
  6. How input ranges work
    In the Inputs tab:
    • Unchecked box → the fixed Value is used.
    • Checked box → the EA sweeps Start → Stop in Step increments.
      Example: MA Start = 100, Step = 25, Stop = 300 tests 100, 125, 150 … 300.

                   

Recommended optimisation ranges

Risk (keep tiny at first)

  • UsePercentageRisk = false, RiskValue ≈ 0.1% of Deposit (~$100 on $100k).

Stops/Targets

  • SlMultiplier – 1.0 → 2.0 (step 0.1)
  • ATRPeriod – 14 (fixed)
  • UseTrailingSL – true/false
  • TrailMultiplier – 1.0 → 2.0 (step 0.1)
  • TpMultiplier – 2.0 → 10.0 (step 1)

Trend & filters

  • UseHullMA – false/true
  • MAPeriod – 100 → 300 (step 25)
  • MACDFast – 10 → 14 (step 2)
  • MACDSlow – 22 → 30 (step 2)
  • MACDSignal – 8 → 10 (step 1)
  • ADXMin – M1/M5: 15 → 30 (step 5); higher TFs: 0 → 30 (step 5)

Session & timing (server time)

  • StartHour / EndHour / Timed Close (CloseHour)Checked, Step 1 hour
    Pick windows around active sessions. Examples (server time):
    • Sydney: Start 2→3, End 4→7, Close 7→9
    • London: Start 9→11, End 11→12, Close 12→14
      (Times use broker server time—often EET/EEST ≈ GMT+2/3. Confirm with your broker.)

Position controls

  • MaxOpenTrades – default 1; can test stacking up to 5
  • CooldownMinutes – 0 → 60 (step 15)

Protections

  • MaxSpreadPoints – 8 → 28 (step 2)

Hedging/reverse logic

  • Approach 1: AllowHedging=true, ActOnOppositeSignal=false
  • Approach 2: AllowHedging=false, ActOnOppositeSignal/Reverse true
  • (If your account type is netting or your broker disallows hedging, use Approach 2.)

Interpreting results (plain English)

  1. Start with the Forward tab
    If you turned on Forward optimisation, the Forward Results tab will show candidates.
    • Backtest = initial deposit + profit of the first 4.5 months
    • Profit = profit of the last 1.5 months (out-of-sample)
      Pick setups that look good in both—if it only wins in one and flops in the other, it’s probably overfit.
  2. Open a detailed report
    Right-click a row → Run single test. Backtest and Forward tabs will appear and show full stats (win rate, drawdown, equity curve, etc.). If it still looks sensible (not just one lucky mega-trade), keep going.
  3. Freeze the setup and test only the risk
    • Make sure the strategy you like was the last single test.
    • Settings: Forward = No; turn Genetic algorithm back on.
    • Inputs: Uncheck everything so your chosen values stay fixed.
    • Choose how to risk:
      • Percent: UsePercentageRisk = true, then check RiskValue and set Start = 0.1, Step = 0.1, Stop = 2.0 (0.1%→2.0%).
      • Fixed cash: UsePercentageRisk = false, then check **RiskValue`. For $100,000, use Start = 100, Step = 100, Stop = 2000 (~0.1%→2.0%).
    • Click Start to run the risk-only optimisation.
      Why start small? Using ~0.1% avoids trades being rejected for size and keeps the strategy honest. You can scale later.
  4. Spot over-leveraging quickly
    Sort Optimisation Results by Total trades. You’ll often see a group of risk values all with the same (highest) trade count—the highest risk inside that full-trade group is typically your safe ceiling. Above that, total trades drop (margin rejections), and profit can even decrease.
  5. Save your settings & use them on a chart
    In Inputs, right-click → Save to a .set file (name it with symbol/TF/date).
    On a chart, attach the EA → Inputs → Load your .set.
    Re-optimise for other symbols/timeframes and save a new .set for each.

 


Prodotti consigliati
Cloud DCA Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
Cloud DCA Pro EA - Advanced Ichimoku DCA Trading System PRODUCT OVERVIEW Cloud DCA Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor that combines the power of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo analysis with an intelligent Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy. Designed for traders who want a systematic, emotion-free approach to the markets without traditional stop losses. KEY FEATURES No Stop Loss Strategy - Uses smart DCA levels instead of hard stops Ichimoku Cloud Analysis - Professional trend detection and
Lucky Slagosh FX EA
Sanele Celumusa Ngidi
Experts
Uses support and resistance to open trades and is also able to analysis using news event data the Ea is very good on EURUSD and its configuration include EurUsd be the first and EurGbp being second  and GbpUsd being last, using any time frame. This Ea can be used on any pair where its able to look at the other two pairs movement and find correlation around this  pairs and know exactly which one is moving by look at their correlation 
Dark Moon MT5
Marco Solito
4.61 (267)
Experts
Dark Moon  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Moon is based on   Dark Absolute Trend MT5  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. (Write a   review   at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!) The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage
FREE
MACD Hedge Strategy
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
1. Fondamento strategico: Incroci tra MACD e Medie Mobili MACD Hedge EA si basa sui segnali generati dagli incroci tra l'indicatore MACD e le Medie Mobili (MA) . Questi segnali aiutano a individuare forti tendenze rialziste o ribassiste, garantendo l'apertura delle operazioni nella direzione corretta del mercato. 2. Gestione flessibile delle posizioni con sistema Hedge e Grid Una volta rilevata la direzione del trend, il robot apre una posizione principale (ACQUISTO/VENDITA). Allo stesso tempo,
MA and MACD EA
Nanthachak Khamhung
Experts
MA and MACD EA (MAXD) , a powerful and reliable trading tool designed for traders who want to enhance their trading strategy using a combination of Moving Average (MA) and MACD indicators. MAXD offers customizable settings that can be adapted to any asset, ensuring flexibility across various market conditions. With built-in risk management features, MAXD allows traders to set precise Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, control daily positions, and adjust lot sizes based on account growth. Whether
MACD all
Cristian Alexander Aravena Danin
Experts
MACD ALL is a project where i want to create an EA that can trade every strategy of the MACD indicator, an EA where you can customize every aspect of the trades, such as using filters for the entry signal, the stoploss placement, risk management, trail stoploss, etc. currently working on: Making a news filter. It works on any symbol , but in the developing of the EA i encountered some profitable setups that look promising, on the US100 symbol and the US500 symbol, both using the 4H timeframe, I
Sharp EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
5 (1)
Experts
A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
MultiIndy Hybrid Trend
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The EA MultiIndy Hybrid Trend used to a trading system that combines 11 indicators 1. BOLLINGER BAND 2.RSI 3.MA 4.AO 5.MACD 6.CCI 7.MOMENTUM 8.FRACTAL 9.PARABOLIC SAR 10.STD 11.ATR and then AI to find the probability of each indicator as its weight value. Common use of martingale Then backtest twenty years to become this automated trading system. EA can send alerts through the program line, can adjust the risk. or turn off the martingale according to user requirements or can trade any currency
MilojicaAI
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
MilojicaAI is a versatile Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), offering automated trading through three independent signal modules: DEMA , TRIX , and Bollinger Bands . This guide provides clear instructions on how to effectively use the EA, ensuring optimal performance while maintaining simplicity. Key Features Three Signal Modules : Choose or combine DEMA, TRIX, and Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, each with customizable parameters like period, weight, and price seri
KingGoldPlusMT5
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
EA KingGold Plus: Detailed Description of the Automated Trading System 1. General Introduction EA KingGold Plus is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This EA is designed to operate based on a combination of technical indicators to identify trends and entry points, along with a position management strategy utilizing an averaging method when the market moves unfavorably against the initial trade. The EA's objective is to optimize entry poin
FREE
MultiTf Firmar
WebWAVE Technologies Sdn. Bhd.
Experts
1) This expert advisor is based on a MACD indicator to determine trend with multi-timeframe analysis. 2) Among the inputs that can be adjusted are:-    i) Lot type (dropdown list) - Lot size                                            - Risk per trade     ii) Lot size - Minimum value is 0.01    iii) Risk per trade - Means the value of money lost if hit by a stoploss for each position    iv) Stoploss - Stop loss value in pips    v) Takeprofit - Take profit value in pips    vi) Multi-timeframe filt
GoldenStrikePro
Nader Nazih Al Sayegh
Experts
GoldenStrikePro – Precision Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldenStrikePro is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). Built for precision breakout strategies, it leverages real-time market structure, EMA-based trend analysis, and smart trade execution to deliver consistent results with controlled risk. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your algorithmic journey, GoldenStrikePro gives you the edge to trade gold with confidence.
Ichimoku Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Ichimoku Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo parameters such as Tenkansen, Kijunsen, SenkouSpan, BuyShift1, BuyShift2, SellShift1, and SellShift2 can be adjusted. Ichimoku Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Ichimoku Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
MMM RVI and MA
Andre Tavares
Experts
The strategy is based on RVI osculation to check the prices trend and direction and check the moving averages (Open Price and Low Price) to decide about the viability of opening any order. Market is very unpredictable due to economic news published every hour, but our EAs are really prepared for such hostility due to its protections. This Expert Advisor is provided with two kinds of indicators: an oscillator (RVI) in order to check the prices osculation limit pattern and direction trend; two Mov
Kumo Cloud MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Elevate your trading with Kumo Cloud MT5 EA , a sophisticated automated trading solution built for MetaTrader 5. This EA harnesses the power of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) and the momentum-confirming Awesome Oscillator to identify and trade high-probability breakout opportunities. Note: The program uses a rare signal generation logic that is double confirmed, using the Kumo Cloudstrategy. Make sure you understand the strategy! Backtest it in strategy tester on any currency pair of your choice and
FREE
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
LogicFlow AI
Mohammadreza Zareimanoujan
Experts
LogicFlow AI – Expert Advisor Multi-Strategia per XAUUSD (Oro) Trading logico · Gestione del rischio intelligente · Senza Martingale o Grid Cos'è LogicFlow AI? LogicFlow AI è un Expert Advisor (EA) avanzato e completamente automatico, progettato esclusivamente per il trading sull’oro (XAUUSD) . Utilizza solo price action , senza alcun indicatore , senza Martingale , senza griglie , né strategie rischiose. Ogni operazione viene eseguita solo quando si verificano condizioni di mercato logich
GoldenTrade
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
After purchase, be sure to contact me to receive your personalized settings. GoldenTrade – Professional Trading Robot for XAUUSD GoldenTrade is a fully automated trading algorithm designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The robot was developed with a strong focus on stability, reliability, and risk control. The algorithm does not use martingale, grid, or averaging strategies, making it a safe solution for long-term trading. The strategy is based on the analysis of short-term volatility, micro-trends
ReversePro SmartSMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA Master Trend Reversals with Precision and Confidence! ReversePro SmartSMA is an advanced trading tool that detects potential trend reversals by combining Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossovers with optional RSI divergence confirmation. This EA empowers traders to enter trades with high precision, making it a valuable asset for volatile markets. Key Features Trend Reversal Detection: Analyzes fast and slow SMA crossovers to capture major market shifts. Optional Divergence Fil
Chip Tech
Brian Atari Omari
Experts
Chip Tech EA works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
MMM Bollinger Bands MACD and MA
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy This EA has a built-in combined Bollinger Bands Trend indicator, MACD and MA that checks the prices trends everytime and opens and closes new orders at the right time; Recommended for beginner traders because the default input values are optimized to work with acconts with ballance as low as US$ 300 ; It protects your profit because it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss, Minimum Equity Percentage to allow any trade, Maximum Spread alowed and you can also define the bad time to t
ALL IN Trading System MT5
Renato Takahashi
5 (1)
Experts
ALL IN Trading System MT5  is an expert advisor that used  3 Stochastic Oscillator  indicator. While 2 stochastic oscillators are used for  trend detection , the other one is used for  entry signals . Takeprofit and Stoploss can be configured as fixed one or a  trade out  system can be configured using stochastic oscillator. OBV can be configured as trade in filter. Recomm. symbol:  EURUSD ,  GBPUSD ,  USDJPY ,  AUDUSD Recomm. timeframe:   M15
Advanced Divergence EA
Jan Flodin
4.5 (2)
Experts
Ti consiglio di leggere il   blog (manuale) del prodotto   dall'inizio alla fine in modo che sia chiaro fin dall'inizio cosa offre EA. Questo Expert Advisor identifica quando si verifica una divergenza tra il prezzo e un oscillatore/indicatore. Identifica sia le divergenze regolari/classiche (inversione del trend) che quelle nascoste (continuazione del trend). Dispone di zona di domanda/offerta, RSI, bollinger, stocastico, media mobile (MA regolare e MA di Hull), ADX e opzioni di filtro del vol
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
Super Bollinger EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Super Bollinger EA is an exclusive expert advisor that uses Bollinger Bands as indicator. It´s possible to configure the EA to trade as a low frequency or high frequency one - Scalping expert advisor. A Stochastic Oscillator filter is implemented to have some specific trades on Bollinger Bands. Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to Bollinger Bands width or even with fixed TP and SL ( in points ). A trail and trade out system can also be configured and optimized. A number of orders
UV Gold
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
UV Gold is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 chart, leveraging 20 years of historical market data to enhance adaptability across various market conditions. Its refined strategy normalization minimizes overfitting, while upgraded algorithms optimize trade execution in response to gold’s unique price action. The system includes advanced risk management, offering both Fixed Lot settings for controlled drawdowns and Dynamic Lot sizing for balanced trade exposure. A trend
Big Mac B
STANTON ROUX
3.5 (6)
Experts
The Big Mac B MQL5 expert advisor is a based off a Bollinger breakout strategy. The MACD indicator is used to confirm either a buy or sell trend. The MFI indicator to act as a trading range to ensure that the buy or sell is not activated when the price is in an overbought or oversold condition. Trades will only be entered if the current price is within the trading range of the MFI indicator. Default settings are for the USDJPY on the 5 minute time-frame. To work with the news server, you must a
FREE
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Afribold trend
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
AfriBold Trend Expert Advisor Professional Trend-Following Buy Trading with Low Risk Parameters The AfriBold Expert Advisor is a powerful trading tool that can help you safely generate trades from the forex market. It is a trend-following expert advisor that takes buy trades with low risk parameters. The AfriBold Expert Advisor uses a variety of technical indicators to identify trending markets and potential trading opportunities. It then uses a sophisticated risk management system to ensure th
Trends EA
Kee Huang Tan
Experts
This is Trends EA, a simple yet efficient trading algorithm that trades strictly based on the prevailing trend. Trends EA offers users with the flexibility and freedom to configure their risks. Feel free to change your lot sizes, stop loss and take profit to your preferences, though default settings will always work.  A higher risk-to-reward ratio means bigger wins A lower risk-to-reward ratio means higher win rates How to set up? Just configure your lot size, stop loss and take profit and attac
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Altri dall’autore
Bollinger Reversal Pro MT4
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! Bollinger Reversal Pro (MT4) is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that targets reversal setups at the outer Bollinger Bands , filtered by RSI and ADX to avoid weak, choppy signals. It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed c
MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
MA Trend Pro MT4 MA Rsi Adx
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MA Trend Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that looks for trade setups using MA crosses with RSI and ADX confirmation. It’s easy to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-calculated from the ATR
Bollinger Reversal Pro MT5
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! Bollinger Reversal Pro (MT5) is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that targets reversal setups at the outer Bollinger Bands , filtered by RSI and ADX to avoid weak, choppy signals. It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed c
MA Trend Pro MT5 Hma Wma RSI ADX
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
MA Trend Pro EA MT5 – Pre-Optimised & Fully Customisable MA Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed to deliver the best of both worlds: Pre-optimised defaults for AUDUSD M5 ($100K prop firm account at 1:30 or 1:100 leverage). Just load and run. Fully customisable inputs for advanced traders who want to optimise for different pairs, timeframes, or broker conditions using the MT5 Strategy Tester. (See the bottom of this listing for full instructions on how to optimise in Strategy Test
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione