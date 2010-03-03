Pro Trader Advanced Gold Trading Robot

  • Unleash Your Trading Potential with SwissProEA Free!

    Discover the power of automated trading with SwissProEA Free, a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted by SwissAlgo Trading Solutions. This is your opportunity to experience a professional-grade trading algorithm with a robust set of features, completely free of charge.

    Why Traders Love SwissProEA Free:

    • Smart Signal Generation: Harnesses the classic power of Moving Average crossovers combined with RSI momentum filtering for high-probability trade opportunities.

    • Built-In Risk Guardian: Protects your capital with intelligent, conservative position sizing. Choose between a fixed lot size or a percentage-based risk model that automatically adapts to your account balance.

    • Professional Money Management: Every trade is equipped with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, dynamically calculated using Average True Range (ATR) to suit current market volatility.

    • Safety First Design: Includes multiple safety checks for market hours, maximum daily trades, available margin, and account status to ensure stable and responsible operation.

    • Experience the SwissAlgo Edge: This free version gives you a direct look at the quality and precision we build into all our products. It's the perfect starting point for your algorithmic trading journey.

    ⚠️ Important Disclaimer: Trading Involves Significant Risk ⚠️

    NO INVESTMENT ADVICE: The SwissProEA Free Expert Advisor is provided for educational and informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. The past performance of this strategy is not necessarily indicative of future results.

    HIGH RISK OF LOSS: Trading foreign exchange, stocks, futures, and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You can lose more than your initial investment. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

    NO LIABILITY: SwissAlgo Trading Solutions and its affiliates assume no responsibility for any trading results, financial losses, or damages incurred from using this software. By using SwissProEA Free, you acknowledge that you understand these risks and agree that you are solely responsible for your trading decisions and outcomes.

    Ready to Explore? Download SwissProEA Free today and test it risk-free on your demo account to see how it can fit into your trading strategy!

  • "Free Version" implies extended premium features.

    • The name itself sets the expectation that there is a more capable, paid tier available.

  • Conservative safety limits create an upgrade incentive.

    • By intentionally restricting certain parameters (like trade size or drawdown) in the free version, users are encouraged to pay for higher limits.

  • Professional branding ("SwissAlgo Trading Solutions")

    • The name evokes qualities associated with Switzerland: precision, reliability, and high-quality engineering.

  • Modular structure hints at expandability.

    • The system is built in distinct parts (modules), making it clear that new features or strategies can be added later, often as part of a premium package.

2. Technical Improvements:

  • More modern code structure with better error handling.

    • The codebase is cleaner, more organized, and can gracefully manage unexpected errors without crashing.

  • More robust account monitoring.

    • The system more reliably and accurately tracks equity, balance, margin, and open positions to ensure safety.

  • More flexible symbol compatibility.

    • The algorithm can work with a wider range of trading instruments (currency pairs, indices, etc.) without requiring major code changes.

  • Clean separation of functionalities.

    • Core functions (like strategy logic, risk management, and trade execution) are isolated into separate modules. This improves readability, maintenance, and testing.

  • StoppLoss 9999.9 is OFF

  • Explanation of the SwissProEA_Free.mq5 Functions

    The SwissProEA Free is a sophisticated automated trading system built for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its core logic is based on a multi-indicator strategy with a strong emphasis on capital preservation.

    1. Signal Generation Engine:

    • Moving Average Crossover: The primary signal. A BUY signal is generated when the Fast EMA (default period 10) crosses above the Slow EMA (default period 20). A SELL signal is generated on the opposite cross.

    • RSI Momentum Filter: The signal is filtered and strengthened by the RSI indicator (default period 16). A signal gains strength if the RSI is recovering from oversold conditions (<30) for a buy, or declining from overbought conditions (>70) for a sell.

    • Signal Strength Threshold: The signals from the MAs and RSI are combined into a total "signal strength" score. A trade is only executed if this score meets or exceeds the user-defined  MinSignalStrength  parameter.

    2. Risk Management Core (The Most Important Part):

    • Position Sizing: You can choose between a  FixedLotSize  or a risk-based calculation ( RiskPercent ). The risk-based model calculates the lot size based on your account balance, the defined risk percentage, and the distance to the stop-loss price. It is programmed to be very conservative, with multiple hard caps to prevent over-leveraging.

    • Dynamic Stop-Loss & Take-Profit: Instead of fixed pip values, SL and TP are set using the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. The  StopLossATR  and  TakeProfitATR  parameters are multipliers that determine how many units of current market volatility (ATR) away the orders are placed. This adapts to changing market conditions.

    • Safety Protocols: The EA includes multiple built-in checks before any trade:

      • Checks available account balance, equity, and free margin.

      • Respects a maximum number of simultaneous positions ( MaxPositions ).

      • Can limit trading to specific hours ( EnableMarketHours ).

      • Limits the number of trades per day ( MaxTradesPerDay ).

    How to Use the SwissProEA – Step-by-Step Guide

    1. Installation:

      • Copy the  SwissProEA_Free.mq5  file into your MetaTrader 5  Experts  folder.

      • Restart MT5 or refresh the Navigator panel (F4).

      • Drag and drop the EA from the Navigator onto your desired chart.

    2. Configuration:

      • A settings window will pop up. Configure the "Inputs" tab according to your strategy (see presets below).

      • Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled in MT5 (under Tools > Options > Expert Advisors).

    3. Testing is MANDATORY:

      • ALWAYS test first in the Strategy Tester! Use visual mode to observe the EA's logic.

      • Run a robust backtest on historical data.

      • Then, forward-test on a Demo Account for at least several weeks before considering a live account.

    Pre-Set Configuration for "Aggressive Trading"

    ⚠️ CRITICAL WARNING ON AGGRESSIVE SETTINGS:
    These settings significantly increase trade frequency and risk exposure. The goal is higher potential profitability at the cost of much higher potential drawdowns. Disabling the Stop-Loss (by setting it to 9999.9) is EXTREMELY DANGEROUS and can lead to the complete loss of your account. This configuration is provided for educational purposes only and is used AT YOUR OWN RISK and FULL RESPONSIBILITY. SwissAlgo Trading Solutions assumes no liability for any losses incurred from using this or similar configurations.

    Input Parameters for Aggressive Trading:

    ini

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Input Parameters for Aggressive Trading | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //=== RISK MANAGEMENT === RiskPercent = 2.0; // Increased risk of 2% per trade FixedLotSize = 0.0; // Set to 0 to use risk-based calculation MaxPositions = 3; // Up to 3 simultaneous positions //=== TECHNICAL INDICATORS === FastMA = 5; // Faster MA for more sensitive signals SlowMA = 15; // RSI_Period = 14; // Standard RSI Period //=== TRADE PARAMETERS === StopLossATR = 9999.9; // EFFECTIVELY DISABLES STOP-LOSS (EXTREME RISK!) TakeProfitATR = 4.5; // Wider Take-Profit to capture large trends MinSignalStrength = 40; // Lower signal strength required -> more trades //=== FREE VERSION LIMITATIONS === MaxTradesPerDay = 200; // Very high daily trade limit EnableMarketHours = false; // Disable trading hours filter StartHour = 0; // EndHour = 23; //

    Explanation of the Aggressive Parameters:

    • RiskPercent = 2.0 : Doubles the risk per trade compared to the standard 0.5%.

    • MaxPositions = 3 : Allows the EA to open more trades concurrently, increasing capital exposure.

    • FastMA = 5 / SlowMA = 15 : More sensitive indicators generate signals more frequently.

    • StopLossATR = 9999.9 : This is the most dangerous setting. It sets the stop-loss so far away that it is effectively disabled. The trade will have no protection against a catastrophic move against your position. USE THIS AT YOUR OWN PERIL.

    • MinSignalStrength = 40 : Lowering this threshold means the EA will act on weaker signals, resulting in more trade entries.

    • MaxTradesPerDay = 200 : Removes the daily trade limit for all practical purposes.

    For "Balanced Trading" (Recommended for Start):
    Simply use the DEFAULT parameters that load with the EA. These are pre-configured to prioritize stability and capital preservation. For a balanced approach,  StopLossATR  should always be set to a reasonable value (e.g., 1.5 - 2.5). Never use the 9999.9 value if you want balanced risk.

    -> Download and Start Testing:https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146646

    Happy & Safe Trading!


✅ Market-Tested Strategy

  • Based on proven breakout trading principles
  • Optimized specifically for gold market characteristics
  • Multi-filter approach reduces false signals
  • Risk management prioritizes capital preservation

✅ User-Friendly Design

  • Intuitive parameter organization
  • Clear documentation and instructions
  • Automatic parameter validation
  • Comprehensive logging and reporting

✅ Ongoing Support

  • Regular updates for platform compatibility
  • Community support through MQL5
  • Documentation and setup guides
  • Performance optimization assistance

📞 Support & Updates

Get the most from your investment:

  • Access to updates and improvements
  • Community forum discussions
  • Setup and optimization guidance
  • Performance analysis tools

Ready to revolutionize your gold trading? Download XAU/USD Pro Trader today and join the ranks of professional automated traders!

Transform your XAU/USD trading with professional-grade automation. Experience the power of systematic, emotion-free trading backed by proven risk management principles.

Purchase now and start your journey to consistent gold trading profits!


