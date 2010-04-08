Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection EA
- Utilitaires
- Andri Maulana
- Version: 1.70
- Mise à jour: 13 août 2025
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a trading tool for MetaTrader 4 that uses Fibonacci principles combined with risk management. It is designed to automate trade entries and exits based on dynamic Fibonacci levels while including built-in risk controls.
Important Note: This EA requires the Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection indicator to function.
Key Features
-
Automated Trade Execution: The EA places and manages trades automatically at key Fibonacci retracement and extension levels. It is designed to adapt to market changes by automatically updating orders as Fibonacci levels shift.
-
Risk Management: The tool includes risk protection features, such as a Daily Stop Loss that will stop trading if losses for the day exceed a pre-set percentage of your account balance.
-
No Manual Intervention: Once set up, the EA is intended to manage all aspects of the trades, including updating orders and closing positions in the event of a trend reversal.
-
Clear Interface: The EA displays real-time information on the chart, including profit/loss status and risk settings. It also provides on-chart alerts if the required indicator is not found.
Input Parameters
-
RiskPercent : The maximum percentage of your balance to risk per trade.
-
MagicNumber : A unique identifier for the EA's trades.
-
MinDistancePoints : The minimum distance in points from the current price to place orders.
-
ImmediateExecPoints : A tolerance for executing orders instantly when near a Fibonacci level.
-
LevelChangeTolerance : The allowed deviation in points before the EA updates its orders due to a change in Fibonacci levels.
-
IndicatorName : This must be set to the exact name of the required indicator, which is Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection.
SafeGuard Settings
-
StopLossPercent : The maximum daily loss limit as a percentage of your account balance.
How It Works
-
Level Analysis: The EA reads Fibonacci support and resistance levels directly from the required indicator. It then places pending limit or stop orders at key retracement levels.
-
Trend-Driven Strategy: In an uptrend, the EA looks for opportunities to buy during pullbacks and take profit at extension levels. In a downtrend, it looks for opportunities to sell during rallies and close positions at deeper retracement levels.
-
Risk Control: The EA monitors the daily balance and will cease trading activities for the day if the set StopLossPercent is reached.
-
Self-Maintenance: The EA is designed to maintain a clean chart by deleting outdated orders when new Fibonacci levels are drawn. It will also provide on-chart warnings if the required indicator is not present.
Setup Guide
-
Attach the Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection indicator to your chart.
-
Load the EA onto the same chart.
-
Set your desired risk parameters in the EA's settings.
Disclaimer: This EA will not function without the associated indicator. A clear on-chart warning will appear if the indicator is not found.