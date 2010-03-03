RangedBrakeout

Introduction

Range breakout trading is one of the most reliable strategies in forex trading, capitalizing on the natural tendency of markets to consolidate before making significant moves.RangeD Breakout takes this classic concept and enhances it with modern risk management techniques and intelligent filtering systems.

Unlike many breakout strategies that focus on intraday ranges, this EA specifically targets daily ranges, which tend to be more reliable and less prone to false breakouts. The strategy is built on the premise that after a period of consolidation (typically during low-volume hours), the market will eventually choose a direction and move decisively.

Key Features and Improvements

1. Intelligent Range Validation

2. Advanced Breakout Confirmation

Supported Pairs:XAUUSD,USDJPY,GBPUSD,US30,ETHUSD

TimeFrame:M5

Minimal Balance:500$



SetFiles:Link



Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

