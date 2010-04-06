Drawdown Protector for MT4

he Drawdown Protector EA is a comprehensive risk management and account protection system designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced Expert Advisor provides automated monitoring and protection of your trading account through multiple safety mechanisms, profit-taking features, and time-based controls. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or algorithmic trader, this EA acts as your ultimate safety net and profit guardian

Core Protection Features

Drawdown Protection

  • Max Daily Drawdown %: Automatically closes all trades when your daily losses exceed the specified percentage
  • Max Total Drawdown %: Protects against overall account drawdown from your highest equity peak
  • Real-time monitoring: Continuously tracks your account equity and calculates drawdowns
  • Smart calculation: Daily drawdown resets automatically at the start of each trading day

Profit Protection

  • Max Daily Profit %: Secures daily profits by closing all trades when target is reached
  • Max Total Profit %: Locks in overall profits when your total profit target is achieved
  • Flexible settings: Set to 0 to disable either profit limit if not needed
  • Profit preservation: Prevents giving back hard-earned gains during volatile market conditions

 Time-Based Controls

Day End Close Feature

  • Automatic daily closure: Closes all trades before the trading day ends
  • Customizable time: Set exact time (default 23:55 - 5 minutes before midnight)
  • Risk elimination: Removes overnight gap risk and weekend exposure
  • Perfect for day traders: Ensures no positions are held overnight

Delete Time Feature

  • Scheduled closure: Closes all trades at a specific time you define
  • Flexible timing: Set any time during the day (e.g., 17:00 for London close)
  • Multiple use cases: End trading at market close, before news events, or personal schedule
  • Daily reset: Automatically reactivates for the next trading day

 Manual Controls

One-Click Close Button

  • Instant access: Red button prominently displayed on your chart
  • Emergency closure: Immediately close all positions and pending orders
  • No confirmation needed: Fast execution for urgent situations
  • Always accessible: Button remains visible while EA is active

 Alert System

Multi-Channel Notifications

  • Email alerts: Detailed notifications sent to your email when limits are triggered
  • Push notifications: Instant alerts to your mobile device via MT5 app
  • On-screen alerts: Pop-up alerts directly in MT5 terminal
  • Comprehensive information: All alerts include account details, trigger reason, and current equity status

Alert Triggers

  • Drawdown limits exceeded
  • Profit targets reached
  • Time-based closures executed
  • Manual button closure performed

 Advanced Features

Intelligent Trade Management

  • Complete closure: Closes both open positions AND pending orders
  • Error handling: Robust error checking and retry mechanisms
  • Multi-symbol support: Works across all instruments and timeframes
  • Performance optimized: Minimal CPU usage and fast execution

Smart Monitoring

  • Peak equity tracking: Automatically tracks your highest account equity for drawdown calculations
  • Daily reset functionality: All daily limits reset automatically at start of new trading day
  • Real-time calculations: Instant updates of all percentages and status
  • Visual status display: Comprehensive information displayed directly on your chart

Auto-Trading Controls

  • Trading disable option: Can automatically disable auto-trading when limits are hit
  • Protection persistence: Once triggered, protection remains active until new trading day
  • Manual override: Use the button to close trades even when auto-trading is disabled

 Status Display

Comprehensive Chart Information

The EA displays real-time information directly on your chart including:

Account Information:

  • Current equity amount
  • Daily starting equity
  • Maximum equity reached

Drawdown Status:

  • Current daily drawdown vs. limit
  • Current total drawdown vs. limit
  • Color-coded warnings at 80% of limits

Profit Status:

  • Current daily profit vs. target
  • Current total profit vs. target
  • Progress indicators

Time Settings:

  • Day end close time and status
  • Delete time and status
  • Execution confirmations

Overall Status:

  • Protection trigger status
  • Current monitoring state
  • Warning messages and alerts

    Installation & Setup

    1. Download and Install
    2. Attach to Chart: Drag onto any chart and configure settings
    3. Enable Auto-Trading: Ensure auto-trading is enabled in MT5
    4. Configure Alerts: Set up email/push notifications in MT5 settings
    5. Start Trading: The EA immediately begins monitoring your account

