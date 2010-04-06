Drawdown Protector for MT4

Core Protection Features

Drawdown Protection

Max Daily Drawdown % : Automatically closes all trades when your daily losses exceed the specified percentage

: Automatically closes all trades when your daily losses exceed the specified percentage Max Total Drawdown % : Protects against overall account drawdown from your highest equity peak

: Protects against overall account drawdown from your highest equity peak Real-time monitoring : Continuously tracks your account equity and calculates drawdowns

: Continuously tracks your account equity and calculates drawdowns Smart calculation: Daily drawdown resets automatically at the start of each trading day

Profit Protection

Max Daily Profit % : Secures daily profits by closing all trades when target is reached

: Secures daily profits by closing all trades when target is reached Max Total Profit % : Locks in overall profits when your total profit target is achieved

: Locks in overall profits when your total profit target is achieved Flexible settings : Set to 0 to disable either profit limit if not needed

: Set to 0 to disable either profit limit if not needed Profit preservation: Prevents giving back hard-earned gains during volatile market conditions

Time-Based Controls

Day End Close Feature

Automatic daily closure : Closes all trades before the trading day ends

: Closes all trades before the trading day ends Customizable time : Set exact time (default 23:55 - 5 minutes before midnight)

: Set exact time (default 23:55 - 5 minutes before midnight) Risk elimination : Removes overnight gap risk and weekend exposure

: Removes overnight gap risk and weekend exposure Perfect for day traders: Ensures no positions are held overnight

Delete Time Feature

Scheduled closure : Closes all trades at a specific time you define

: Closes all trades at a specific time you define Flexible timing : Set any time during the day (e.g., 17:00 for London close)

: Set any time during the day (e.g., 17:00 for London close) Multiple use cases : End trading at market close, before news events, or personal schedule

: End trading at market close, before news events, or personal schedule Daily reset: Automatically reactivates for the next trading day

Manual Controls

One-Click Close Button

Instant access : Red button prominently displayed on your chart

: Red button prominently displayed on your chart Emergency closure : Immediately close all positions and pending orders

: Immediately close all positions and pending orders No confirmation needed : Fast execution for urgent situations

: Fast execution for urgent situations Always accessible: Button remains visible while EA is active

Alert System

Multi-Channel Notifications

Email alerts : Detailed notifications sent to your email when limits are triggered

: Detailed notifications sent to your email when limits are triggered Push notifications : Instant alerts to your mobile device via MT5 app

: Instant alerts to your mobile device via MT5 app On-screen alerts : Pop-up alerts directly in MT5 terminal

: Pop-up alerts directly in MT5 terminal Comprehensive information: All alerts include account details, trigger reason, and current equity status

Alert Triggers

Drawdown limits exceeded

Profit targets reached

Time-based closures executed

Manual button closure performed

Advanced Features

Intelligent Trade Management

Complete closure : Closes both open positions AND pending orders

: Closes both open positions AND pending orders Error handling : Robust error checking and retry mechanisms

: Robust error checking and retry mechanisms Multi-symbol support : Works across all instruments and timeframes

: Works across all instruments and timeframes Performance optimized: Minimal CPU usage and fast execution

Smart Monitoring

Peak equity tracking : Automatically tracks your highest account equity for drawdown calculations

: Automatically tracks your highest account equity for drawdown calculations Daily reset functionality : All daily limits reset automatically at start of new trading day

: All daily limits reset automatically at start of new trading day Real-time calculations : Instant updates of all percentages and status

: Instant updates of all percentages and status Visual status display: Comprehensive information displayed directly on your chart

Auto-Trading Controls

Trading disable option : Can automatically disable auto-trading when limits are hit

: Can automatically disable auto-trading when limits are hit Protection persistence : Once triggered, protection remains active until new trading day

: Once triggered, protection remains active until new trading day Manual override: Use the button to close trades even when auto-trading is disabled

Status Display

Comprehensive Chart Information

heis a comprehensive risk management and account protection system designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced Expert Advisor provides automated monitoring and protection of your trading account through multiple safety mechanisms, profit-taking features, and time-based controls. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or algorithmic trader, this EA acts as your ultimate safety net and profit guardian

The EA displays real-time information directly on your chart including:

Account Information:

Current equity amount

Daily starting equity

Maximum equity reached

Drawdown Status:

Current daily drawdown vs. limit

Current total drawdown vs. limit

Color-coded warnings at 80% of limits

Profit Status:

Current daily profit vs. target

Current total profit vs. target

Progress indicators

Time Settings:

Day end close time and status

Delete time and status

Execution confirmations

Overall Status: