SC MTF Elders Force Index MT5

Advanced Elder's Force Index (EFI) Indicator with multi timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system.

Features:

  • Visual signal markers (arrows and/or vertical lines) with customizable colors and codes
  • Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers (direction change, level cross, peak/valley)
  • Highly customizable alert functions for each signal (via email, push, sound, popup)
  • Configurable alert timing (after close, before close, or both)
  • Multi timeframe ability (higher and lower timeframes)
  • Linear interpolation and other smoothing methods for MTF display
  • Histogram or line drawing mode
  • Four color modes (simple, direction only, direction with levels, levels only)
  • Adjustable levels with customizable color and style
  • Performance optimized with maximum bars calculation limit
  • iCustom buffer access for EA integration (Signal 1, Signal 2, Signal 3, Main EFI line)

Parameters:

  • Basic Settings:
    • EFI Timeframe: Select lower or higher timeframe for multi timeframe display.
    • MTF on higher TF only: Restrict MTF to higher timeframes only.
    • EFI bar shift: Offset the line drawing by specified number of bars.
    • EFI period: Period for EMA smoothing calculation.
    • Interpolation mode: Off (step mode), Linear (average smoothing), Smooth (sine ease in-out), Weighted (closer bars have more weight), SMA (period = 2 × ratio).
    • Maximum bars to calculate: Performance optimization setting.
    • Show in the indicator window: Control label visibility.
  • Levels Settings:
    • Show level: Toggle level line visibility.
    • Adjust a level of EFI: Set level value.
    • Color of indicator levels: Customize level line color.
    • Style and width of indicator levels: Combined style setting.
  • Signal Settings:
    • Show Signal 1/2/3 at: Configure each signal buffer trigger: None, Direction change (turn up/down), Cross level, Peak/Valley.
    • Vertical line on/off and size/style: Visual line markers for signals.
    • Arrow on/off and size: Visual arrow markers for signals.
    • Arrow distance from price: Position arrows relative to candle (close/high/low).
    • Up/Down arrow code: Wingdings character codes for custom arrow shapes.
    • Signal 1/2/3 Up/Down color: Customize colors for each signal's direction.
  • Alert Settings:
    • Alert for Signal 1/2/3: Set alert timing: Off, After close, Before close, Both.
    • Alert interval limit: Minimum minutes between repeated alerts (0 = no limit).
    • Shortcut to send test message: Keyboard code for testing alert methods.
    • Alert start/end time: Time range filter for alerts (00:00 = no restriction).
    • Specify a short message to identify which indicator alerted: Custom identifier in alert messages.
    • Alert via email/push/popup/sound: Enable individual alert delivery methods.
    • Choose sound file for sound alert: Select custom sound file.
  • Color and Style Settings:
    • Color mode: Simple color, Direction only, Direction with levels, Levels only.
    • Draw Main line in histogram mode: Switch between line and histogram display.
    • Color 1/2/3/4 of Main line: Four colors for different states (varies by color mode).
    • Style and width of Main line: Combined line appearance setting.
