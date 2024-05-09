SC MTF Tdi for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
- Versione: 4.4
- Aggiornato: 31 luglio 2025
Highly configurable Trader Dynamic Index (TDI) indicator.
Parameters:
Features:
- Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup)
- Multi timeframe ability (higher and lower timeframes also)
- Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes)
- Linear interpolation and histogram mode options
- Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also)
- Adjustable Levels
- TDI Timeframe:You can set the lower/higher timeframes for TDI.
- MTF on higher TF:shows the lower timeframe data on higher TF
- RSI Period, RSI Price, Volatility band, Volatility band deviation, RSI signal period, RSI signal mode, Trade signal period, Trade signap mode: TDI parameters.
- Stepless (Linear Interpolation): Turn on/off the linear interpolation (with multi timeframe mode on lower timeframe).
- Shows Indicator Levels: Turn on/off the TDI level showing.
- Adjust the Level of TDI: Adjust the TDI levels.
- Enable or Disable All Alert Functions: Turn on/off all alert functions.
- Alert if... : You can enable/disable various alert events (for crosses, direction changes at after candle closed/before candle closes).
- A Short Message for You to Identity This Indicator Instance:Specify a short message for you to identity which indicator alerted.
- Alert with Email: Switchable alert mode.
- Alert with Push Notification: Switchable alert mode.
- Alert with Popup Window: Switchable alert mode.
- Alert with Sound: Switchable alert mode.
- Choose Sound File for Sound Alert: Select sound file for sound alert.
- Color Mode: Switchable color mode (Simple Color, Cross, Cross After Closed, Cross On Selected Timeframe, Cross After Closed on Selected Timeframe, Only direction, Direction with levels, Only Levels)
- Draw Main Line in Histogram Mode: Draws Main Line with line or histogram mode.
- Color 1 of Main Line, Color 2 of Main Line, Color 3 of Main Line, Color 4 of Main Line:Set colors.
- Width of Main Line:Style setting.
- Style of Main Line:Style setting.
- Draw Signal Line in Histogram Mode:Draws SignalLine with line or histogram mode.
- Color 1 of Signal Line, Color 2 of Signal Line, Color 3 of Signal Line, Color 4 of Signal Line: Set colors.
- Width of Signal Line:Style setting.
- Style of Signal Line:Style setting.
