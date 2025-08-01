Fer Goldhunter MT5

Fer Goldhunter works by opening trades in favor of the trend, using three moving averages and an ADX filter. The EA has dynamic lot size, increasing based on account growth; take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop options are optimized to deliver optimal results on an M15 timeframe with XAUUSD (Gold/Dollar).


Characteristics:

The bot is optimized to work with XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. It can be optimized for use with other symbols.


Recommended balance:

  • 50 USD with a CENT account
  • 500 USD with a STANDARD account
  • 50,000 USD for FUNDING ACCOUNTS


To obtain the rest of the optimized sets please request them via private message.


Configurable parameters:

  • Fixed lot size
  • Dynamic lot size based on the account balance: The lot size increases as the account balance increases.
  • Take Profit
  • Stop Loss
  • Trailing Stop
  • Maximum number of trades the EA can open
  • Grid
  • Distance between grid trades
  • Martingale multiplier
  • Maximum number of grid trades you can open
  • Moving averages: Moving average settings
  • Trading time filter
  • Maximum daily drawdown limit: If the maximum daily drawdown is reached, the bot stops trading until the next day (ideal for funding account phases)
  • Total profit target in percentage
  • ADX filter: Trade with a market in a sideways range, a trend, or both


Support:

Request optimized sets and support via MQL5 private message.


Altri dall’autore
Fer Scalphunter MT5
Fernando David Costa
Experts
Fer Scalphunter   works by opening trades constantly 24/5 in favor of the trend, using two moving averages. If the price turns against it, it begins opening grid and martingale trades until it returns to its original direction and closes all trades in profit. Features : The bot is optimized to work with GBPUSD on the M1/M5 timeframe. It can be optimized for use with other symbols. Recommended balance : $500   with a   CENT account $5,000   with a   STANDARD account $50,000   for   FUNDING ACC
Fer Goldhunter
Fernando David Costa
Experts
Fer Goldhunter  works by opening trades in favor of the trend, using three moving averages and an ADX filter. The EA has dynamic lot size, increasing based on account growth; take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop options are optimized to deliver optimal results on an M15 timeframe with XAUUSD (Gold/Dollar). Characteristics: The bot is optimized to work with XAUUSD on   M15  timeframe. It can be optimized for use with other symbols. Recommended balance: 50 USD  with a  CENT  account 500 US
Fer Scalphunter
Fernando David Costa
Experts
Fer Scalphunter lavora costantemente, aprendo operazioni 24 ore su 24, 5 giorni su 7 a favore del trend, utilizzando due medie mobili. Se il prezzo si gira a suo sfavore, inizia ad aprire operazioni di griglia e martingala finché non torna nella sua direzione originale e chiude tutte le operazioni in profitto. Caratteristiche : Il bot è ottimizzato per funzionare con XAUUSD sul timeframe M5. Può essere ottimizzato per l'uso con altri simboli. Saldo consigliato : $ 500 con un conto CENT $
