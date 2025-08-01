Fer Goldhunter MT5
- Experts
- Fernando David Costa
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 11 août 2025
- Activations: 5
Fer Goldhunter works by opening trades in favor of the trend, using three moving averages and an ADX filter. The EA has dynamic lot size, increasing based on account growth; take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop options are optimized to deliver optimal results on an M15 timeframe with XAUUSD (Gold/Dollar).
Characteristics:
The bot is optimized to work with XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. It can be optimized for use with other symbols.
Recommended balance:
- 50 USD with a CENT account
- 500 USD with a STANDARD account
- 50,000 USD for FUNDING ACCOUNTS
To obtain the rest of the optimized sets please request them via private message.
Configurable parameters:
- Fixed lot size
- Dynamic lot size based on the account balance: The lot size increases as the account balance increases.
- Take Profit
- Stop Loss
- Trailing Stop
- Maximum number of trades the EA can open
- Grid
- Distance between grid trades
- Martingale multiplier
- Maximum number of grid trades you can open
- Moving averages: Moving average settings
- Trading time filter
- Maximum daily drawdown limit: If the maximum daily drawdown is reached, the bot stops trading until the next day (ideal for funding account phases)
- Total profit target in percentage
- ADX filter: Trade with a market in a sideways range, a trend, or both
Support:
Request optimized sets and support via MQL5 private message.