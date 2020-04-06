Fer Goldhunter works by opening trades in favor of the trend, using three moving averages and an ADX filter. The EA has dynamic lot size, increasing based on account growth; take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop options are optimized to deliver optimal results on an M15 timeframe with XAUUSD (Gold/Dollar).





Characteristics:

The bot is optimized to work with XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. It can be optimized for use with other symbols.





Recommended balance:

50 USD with a CENT account

with a account 500 USD with a STANDARD account

with a account 50,000 USD for FUNDING ACCOUNTS





To obtain the rest of the optimized sets please request them via private message.





Configurable parameters:

Fixed lot size

Dynamic lot size based on the account balance : The lot size increases as the account balance increases.

: The lot size increases as the account balance increases. Take Profit

Stop Loss

Trailing Stop

Maximum number of trades the EA can open

Grid

Distance between grid trades

Martingale multiplier

Maximum number of grid trades you can open

Moving averages : Moving average settings

: Moving average settings Trading time filter

Maximum daily drawdown limit : If the maximum daily drawdown is reached, the bot stops trading until the next day (ideal for funding account phases)

: If the maximum daily drawdown is reached, the bot stops trading until the next day (ideal for funding account phases) Total profit target in percentage

ADX filter: Trade with a market in a sideways range, a trend, or both





Support:

Request optimized sets and support via MQL5 private message.