AutoGrid Sensei is a powerful and disciplined grid trading robot based on the logic of Kijun-sen (from Ichimoku) or EMA, selectable by the user. The robot automatically opens and manages a grid of orders with customizable lot sizes, distances, and take profits. It is ideal for both trending and ranging markets. 

Start testing from May until today.
The reason is that, due to the war, gold and all currency pairs were unstable.
All robots around the world suffered losses.

But starting from May, everything began to stabilize.
Also, feel free to trade on any timeframe,
as I have selected the optimal currency pair for each timeframe.

So please, test it and trade, my dear friends! 

💰 Recommended Account Balance

📌 Minimum required balance:
At least $200

Optimal balance for stable and safe trading:
$1000

The higher the balance, the better the grid system performs and the more market volatility it can withstand.

🔹 Key Advantages:

📈 Grid trading logic based on Kijun-sen or EMA
🤖 Automatic lot scaling as the grid deepens
🧮 Smart averaging — no blind martingale
🎯 Dynamic take profit increasing with each level
🔍 Spread filter to avoid poor market conditions
🧘 Optional flat market filter
⚙️ Flexible parameters for all markets and styles

AutoGrid Sensei is not gambling. It is a strategy — tested by the market and sharpened by logic. 🥋


Filtro:
Lin Shi Zhi
139
Lin Shi Zhi 2025.07.11 11:55 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione