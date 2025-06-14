Key Level FVG

Tired of manually scanning your charts for Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)? The Key Level FVG is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to automatically detect and display these critical price imbalances for you.

Based on popular smart money concepts, this indicator highlights high-probability areas where the price is likely to return, providing you with clear and actionable trading zones. Whether you're a seasoned price action trader or just starting with FVG analysis, this indicator will save you valuable time and help you make more informed decisions.





Advantages and Features

✅ Automatic FVG Detection: Instantly identifies and draws both Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gaps on any timeframe or financial instrument.

Instantly identifies and draws both Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gaps on any timeframe or financial instrument. 📈 Extend Untouched Zones: To ensure you never miss a potential entry, the indicator automatically extends FVG zones forward in time until they are tested or "mitigated" by price.

To ensure you never miss a potential entry, the indicator automatically extends FVG zones forward in time until they are tested or "mitigated" by price. 🎨 Full Visual Customization: Take complete control of your charts! You can customize the colors for bullish, bearish, and mitigated FVGs to match your personal trading template.

Take complete control of your charts! You can customize the colors for bullish, bearish, and mitigated FVGs to match your personal trading template. 🔍 Mitigation Tracker: The indicator visually confirms when an FVG has been touched by price. You can choose to have mitigated zones change to a specific color or keep their original color, giving you a clean and immediate understanding of the current market structure.

The indicator visually confirms when an FVG has been touched by price. You can choose to have mitigated zones change to a specific color or keep their original color, giving you a clean and immediate understanding of the current market structure. ⚙️ Powerful FVG Filter: Filter out market noise by setting a minimum FVG size in pips. This allows you to focus only on the price imbalances that matter to your strategy.

Filter out market noise by setting a minimum FVG size in pips. This allows you to focus only on the price imbalances that matter to your strategy. 🚀 Performance Optimized: With the History_Bars setting, you can limit the calculation to a specific number of recent bars, ensuring your terminal runs smoothly without lag.

Input Parameters

Bullish_FVG_Color: Sets the display color for bullish (upward) Fair Value Gaps.

Sets the display color for bullish (upward) Fair Value Gaps. Bearish_FVG_Color: Sets the display color for bearish (downward) Fair Value Gaps.

Sets the display color for bearish (downward) Fair Value Gaps. History_Bars: The maximum number of historical bars to analyze for FVGs. A smaller number improves performance.

The maximum number of historical bars to analyze for FVGs. A smaller number improves performance. Min_FVG_Size_Pips: The minimum size in pips for an FVG to be displayed. Set to 0 to show all detected FVGs.

The minimum size in pips for an FVG to be displayed. Set to 0 to show all detected FVGs. Extend_Untouched_FVG: If true , the indicator will draw FVG zones into the future until the price touches them.

If true , the indicator will draw FVG zones into the future until the price touches them. Mitigated_Color: Sets the color of an FVG box after the price has traded into it.

Sets the color of an FVG box after the price has traded into it. Keep_Original_Color_After_Touch: If true , the FVG will keep its original bullish or bearish color after being mitigated, instead of changing to the Mitigated_Color .



