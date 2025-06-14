Key level fvg
- Indicateurs
- Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
- Version: 1.0
Key Level FVG
Tired of manually scanning your charts for Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)? The Key Level FVG is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to automatically detect and display these critical price imbalances for you.
Based on popular smart money concepts, this indicator highlights high-probability areas where the price is likely to return, providing you with clear and actionable trading zones. Whether you're a seasoned price action trader or just starting with FVG analysis, this indicator will save you valuable time and help you make more informed decisions.
Advantages and Features
- ✅ Automatic FVG Detection: Instantly identifies and draws both Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gaps on any timeframe or financial instrument.
- 📈 Extend Untouched Zones: To ensure you never miss a potential entry, the indicator automatically extends FVG zones forward in time until they are tested or "mitigated" by price.
- 🎨 Full Visual Customization: Take complete control of your charts! You can customize the colors for bullish, bearish, and mitigated FVGs to match your personal trading template.
- 🔍 Mitigation Tracker: The indicator visually confirms when an FVG has been touched by price. You can choose to have mitigated zones change to a specific color or keep their original color, giving you a clean and immediate understanding of the current market structure.
- ⚙️ Powerful FVG Filter: Filter out market noise by setting a minimum FVG size in pips. This allows you to focus only on the price imbalances that matter to your strategy.
- 🚀 Performance Optimized: With the History_Bars setting, you can limit the calculation to a specific number of recent bars, ensuring your terminal runs smoothly without lag.
Input Parameters
- Bullish_FVG_Color: Sets the display color for bullish (upward) Fair Value Gaps.
- Bearish_FVG_Color: Sets the display color for bearish (downward) Fair Value Gaps.
- History_Bars: The maximum number of historical bars to analyze for FVGs. A smaller number improves performance.
- Min_FVG_Size_Pips: The minimum size in pips for an FVG to be displayed. Set to 0 to show all detected FVGs.
- Extend_Untouched_FVG: If true , the indicator will draw FVG zones into the future until the price touches them.
- Mitigated_Color: Sets the color of an FVG box after the price has traded into it.
- Keep_Original_Color_After_Touch: If true , the FVG will keep its original bullish or bearish color after being mitigated, instead of changing to the Mitigated_Color .
Great Indicator! Presley is the Man!