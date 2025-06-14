Soft Manager EA

This EA is the product of my development over several years. The result is what you see now! 

I don't use marketing tricks like machine learning, artificial intelligence, or trading with overfitting (overoptimized) backtests for a single instrument.


It is the universal trend EA based on the search for a correction and an entry point for the continuation of the trend. Markets- All. Working timeframe from M1 to W1, depending on the SET used.

This EA uses is the Author`s Method- the interpretation of the changes hidden market volatility based on the six ATR indicator values.  It is the closed logical core of the system (the parameters of which you can still change in the settings of the advisor) All other settings (such as takeprofit, stop loss, trading schedule, market correlations, time stop and so on) are obvious and understandable, and also open for customization. 

This way, you don't get a closed robot (Black Box) that will stop working when market conditions change. And they will change, it always has been and always will be.

Please note that EA requires customized SET files to function properly. With the default settings, the EA will not generate profits.

Please contact me after purchase to receive the correct customized SET`s, full endless support, setup information and pdf manual


cyberhiga
1002
cyberhiga 2025.08.15 12:00 
 

The author is very kind and responds quickly. I feel that he is a trustworthy person. I have high expectations for Soft Manager EA. I plan to use it for a while and evaluate it.

Updated September 20, 2025

I've been using it in practice since August 25th, and the results have been outstanding.

I started with a small amount of capital, but it has grown to 1.5 times its original value.

The author mentioned they would create a new set file. That set file has arrived.

I thought they might have forgotten, but after creating it, they sent it promptly.

They are a very trustworthy author.

I am grateful.

Igor Mirkovic
54
Igor Mirkovic 2025.07.31 23:56 
 

Just purchased the EA and wanted to say how impressed I am with the overall design and structure. You can tell right away alot of effort and thought has been put into this Expert Advisor. The interface is clean, the inputs are clearly explained, and the lack of unnecessary complexity is refreshing. The adaptive SL/TP feature is particularly well thought out — it’s evident that a lot of care went into building this. Cant wait to see how it performs in live conditions. Thank you for creating something that’s practical and well thought out!.

