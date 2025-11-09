Trading Storm

Trading Storm EA v3.01 is a professional grid trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines adaptive market analysis with comprehensive risk protection. Unlike traditional grid EAs with fixed parameters, Trading Storm automatically adjusts to market conditions in real-time.


KEY FEATURES


Dynamic Take Profit System

- Adapts to real-time volatility using ATR analysis

- Adjusts based on position stress and market conditions

- Guarantees minimum profit per position

- Optimizes exits for trending and ranging markets


Multi-Layer Protection Suite

- Circuit Breaker: Emergency stop at 15% drawdown

- Daily Drawdown Limit: Maximum 12% daily loss protection

- Series Stop Loss: 10% limit per trading series

- Trailing Stop: Protects profits from reversals

- Partial Profit Taking: Locks gains at 3.5% equity growth


Adaptive Market Detection

- Automatically identifies three market conditions

- Adjusts grid spacing and parameters dynamically

- Switches between Aggressive, Moderate, and Conservative modes

- No manual intervention required


Professional Grid Management

- Independent buy and sell series

- Weighted average price calculation

- Configurable lot sizing (flat or progressive)

- Smart position entry based on volatility

- Automatic series reinitialization


Advanced Filters

- Economic news time avoidance

- Extreme volatility detection

- Breakeven protection activation

- Anti-martingale after consecutive losses


TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS


Requirements:

- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3280+)

- Account: Hedge accounts required

- Minimum Balance: 1,000 USD

- Recommended: 5,000 USD

- Leverage: 1:100 or higher

- Suitable Pairs: Major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)


Strategy:

- Type: Adaptive grid trading

- Holding: Medium to long-term

- Frequency: Low to moderate

- Typical Drawdown: 5-12%


MAIN PARAMETERS


Initial Lot: 0.01 (scalable to account size)

Lot Multiplier: 1.00 (flat lot default, adjustable)

Max Trades: 7 positions per series

TP Distance: 50,000 points (dynamically adjusted)

Grid Distance: 65,000 points

Protection: Multiple layers active by default


WHAT'S INCLUDED


- Trading Storm EA v3.01 (compiled and source code)

- Full source code for transparency and customization

- Comprehensive user manual

- Lifetime free updates

- Technical support


RECOMMENDED SETTINGS


Conservative: 0.01 lot per 2,000 USD, 5 max trades

Moderate: 0.01 lot per 1,500 USD, 7 max trades

Aggressive: 0.01 lot per 1,000 USD, 10 max trades


RISK WARNING


Trading foreign exchange involves substantial risk of loss. This EA is a tool to assist trading but does not guarantee profits. Protection mechanisms reduce but cannot eliminate risk. Market gaps and extreme conditions may exceed programmed limits. Test thoroughly on demo account before live use. Never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════


KEYWORDS

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════


grid trading, automated trading, expert advisor, risk management, adaptive TP, circuit breaker, forex robot, MT5 EA, hedging strategy, dynamic trading, protected trading, source code included


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

