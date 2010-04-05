HedgeFlex SMA

Your Portfolio, Your Rules.  Hands-off Investing Tailored To Your Goals.

HedgeFlex is an advanced automated trading system that turns market opportunities into profits with no expertise required. Combining institutional-grade algorithms with user-friendly design, it executes high-precision trades daily, optimizing returns while managing risk. Whether you’re busy, inexperienced, or simply prefer a hands-off approach, HedgeFlex delivers financial autonomy at the click of a button.

This EA currently supports trading on XAUUSD only. Additional assets (e.g., Oil, US30, Forex pairs) will be added in upcoming updates.

  • Smart Money Automation 

HedgeFlex is a daily automated trading system that executes a profitable short-term strategy on your behalf, eliminating the need for manual trading. By analyzing market conditions and applying risk-managed algorithms, it seamlessly grows your account—even while you’re offline. Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, it handles everything from entry to exit, turning market opportunities into passive profits.


  • Full user control and flexibility

You decide when to trade, how much to risk, and which assets you want to trade. HedgeFlex adapts to your preferences, not the other way around. Pause or adjust settings anytime, or let the system trade a specific bias based on market shifts. Unlike rigid platforms, HedgeFlex gives you the reins without requiring constant monitoring.


  • Diversification

HedgeFlex acts as a powerful secondary investment tool, offering liquidity and flexibility unmatched by traditional methods. Trade an asset like GOLD (XAU/USD) with the same discipline as long-term portfolios, but with real-time adjustments to capitalize on market movements. The goal is to provide users with a robust database of assets that have all been tested for reliability. Giving the user freedom to diversify strategically.


Current assets: GOLD (XAU/USD). Coming soon: Forex pairs, commodities, and indices—all curated for stability and growth potential.


  • VPS options 

Link your Metatrader account to a dedicated VPS (Virtual Private Server) to ensure zero downtime and lightning-fast trade execution. Ideal for running HedgeFlex 24/7 without needing your computer on. The VPS mirrors Metatrader's full functionality, so you retain all platform features while automating trades.


Risk Management Section

Secure gains like a pro—automatically

HedgeFlex has a dynamic Stop Profit function that locks in profits as trades move in your favor, eliminating emotional decisions. It adjusts in real-time, ensuring you capitalize on upward trends while safeguarding against reversals which lets the system protect and compound your wins.


Trade smarter with data-driven safety

Our free ATR tool analyzes market volatility weekly, suggesting optimized stop-loss levels and lot sizes tailored to current conditions. This isn’t guesswork—it’s math-backed risk management designed to help you preserve capital and maximize opportunities.

Whether you're saving for a new car, funding a business, or just building long-term wealth, HedgeFlex gives you the tools to grow your money automatically. No stress, no guesswork, just smart, hands-off investing tailored to your goals.



