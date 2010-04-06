Trade Hub MT4

Trade Hub Expert Advisor (EA) – Description

Trade Hub is a centralized risk and trade management Expert Advisor designed to enforce strict control over grid-based trading across multiple charts and symbols.

Its primary function is capital protection and disciplined trade execution, achieved through the following key limitations:

✅ Global Grid Limiting – Restricts the total number of active grids across all charts where the EA is running.

✅ Per-Symbol Order Control – Caps the number of simultaneously open orders within each symbol , preventing overexposure.

✅ Daily Trade Limits – Limits the total number of trades that can be placed in a single trading day.

✅ Loss-Based Trading Suspension – Automatically halts further trading for the day when the configured maximum number of losing trades is reached.

Together, these restrictions ensure that Trade Hub functions as a guardian layer for high-frequency or grid-based strategies, reducing risk from overtrading, market noise, and compounding losses.

🎓 Personal Training Included

When you purchase the Trade Hub Expert Advisor, you receive one-on-one guidance on how to install, configure, and use the EA effectively. I will personally walk you through the setup and strategy logic to ensure you're confident in deploying it live or in testing environments.

🔧 General Settings

Control Panel: Enabled – shows real-time controls on the chart.

Info Panel: Enabled with auto-updates to display live trading metrics.

Trading Time: Active between 01:00 and 23:00 server time.

Max Spread / Slippage: Operates with a max spread of 0 and slippage up to 50 points .

Real SL/TP on Orders: Disabled – SL and TP are managed virtually for flexibility and stealth.

TP Adjustment: Take profit is dynamically adjusted during averaging.

Profit Filter: TP is executed only when the entire grid is profitable.

📷 Screenshot Settings

Screenshots are automatically captured every 40 seconds on the M1 timeframe to visually log trading behavior.

📉 Risk Management

Max Active Grids: 1 grid allowed across all symbols at a time.

Max Orders Per Grid: 1 – ensures tight control over grid expansion.

Max Orders Per Day: 3 orders total per day.

Max Losing Trades Per Day: 1 – limits daily loss exposure.

First Position Lot Sizing: Based on % risk per stop . Max loss per position: $3.20 or 0.01 lots . Risk per stop: 1.0% of account balance.

TP/SL Distance: Controlled via ATR multipliers (both TP & SL = 0.25 × ATR).

🔁 Averaging & Recovery Strategy

Winback System: Automatically increases lot size based on previous stop losses. Winback Attempts: Up to 3. Risk Multiplier: x2 per stop.

Uses an exponential lot increase after consecutive losing trades for recovery. Example: Risk = $10 → next risks: $20, $40, $80 (cycle restarts after 3 stops).



❌ Grid Closure Mechanisms

Timeout Stop Loss: Enabled – closes grid if price doesn't recover within 24 H1 candles .

Stopout Protection: Enabled – halts grid creation and liquidates open grids if equity drops below $50.

📐 ATR Settings

ATR is calculated over 5 daily candles to define TP/SL distances.

ATR box visualization is disabled.

🎨 Chart Colors

Info Panel: White

Buy Levels: Green, TP – Aqua, SL – White

Sell Levels: Tomato, TP – Orange, SL – Black

📬 Notification Settings

Message Type: Terminal alerts

Alerts: Enabled for order openings and grid closures



