Trade Hub MT4
- Utilità
- Oleksii Romanov
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 9 luglio 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
Trade Hub Expert Advisor (EA) – Description
Trade Hub is a centralized risk and trade management Expert Advisor designed to enforce strict control over grid-based trading across multiple charts and symbols.
Its primary function is capital protection and disciplined trade execution, achieved through the following key limitations:
✅ Global Grid Limiting – Restricts the total number of active grids across all charts where the EA is running.
✅ Per-Symbol Order Control – Caps the number of simultaneously open orders within each symbol, preventing overexposure.
✅ Daily Trade Limits – Limits the total number of trades that can be placed in a single trading day.
✅ Loss-Based Trading Suspension – Automatically halts further trading for the day when the configured maximum number of losing trades is reached.
Together, these restrictions ensure that Trade Hub functions as a guardian layer for high-frequency or grid-based strategies, reducing risk from overtrading, market noise, and compounding losses.
🎓 Personal Training Included
When you purchase the Trade Hub Expert Advisor, you receive one-on-one guidance on how to install, configure, and use the EA effectively. I will personally walk you through the setup and strategy logic to ensure you're confident in deploying it live or in testing environments.
🔧 General Settings
Control Panel: Enabled – shows real-time controls on the chart.
Info Panel: Enabled with auto-updates to display live trading metrics.
Trading Time: Active between 01:00 and 23:00 server time.
Max Spread / Slippage: Operates with a max spread of 0 and slippage up to 50 points.
Real SL/TP on Orders: Disabled – SL and TP are managed virtually for flexibility and stealth.
TP Adjustment: Take profit is dynamically adjusted during averaging.
Profit Filter: TP is executed only when the entire grid is profitable.
📷 Screenshot Settings
Screenshots are automatically captured every 40 seconds on the M1 timeframe to visually log trading behavior.
📉 Risk Management
Max Active Grids: 1 grid allowed across all symbols at a time.
Max Orders Per Grid: 1 – ensures tight control over grid expansion.
Max Orders Per Day: 3 orders total per day.
Max Losing Trades Per Day: 1 – limits daily loss exposure.
First Position Lot Sizing: Based on % risk per stop.
Max loss per position: $3.20 or 0.01 lots.
Risk per stop: 1.0% of account balance.
TP/SL Distance: Controlled via ATR multipliers (both TP & SL = 0.25 × ATR).
🔁 Averaging & Recovery Strategy
Winback System: Automatically increases lot size based on previous stop losses.
Winback Attempts: Up to 3.
Risk Multiplier: x2 per stop.
Uses an exponential lot increase after consecutive losing trades for recovery.
Example: Risk = $10 → next risks: $20, $40, $80 (cycle restarts after 3 stops).
❌ Grid Closure Mechanisms
Timeout Stop Loss: Enabled – closes grid if price doesn't recover within 24 H1 candles.
Stopout Protection: Enabled – halts grid creation and liquidates open grids if equity drops below $50.
📐 ATR Settings
ATR is calculated over 5 daily candles to define TP/SL distances.
ATR box visualization is disabled.
🎨 Chart Colors
Info Panel: White
Buy Levels: Green, TP – Aqua, SL – White
Sell Levels: Tomato, TP – Orange, SL – Black
📬 Notification Settings
Message Type: Terminal alerts
-
Alerts: Enabled for order openings and grid closures