FastCloser MT5
- Utilità
- Leszek Aleksander Mroczek
- Versione: 1.0
FastCloser - Simple Profit-Taking Utility
Description:
FastCloser is a lightweight tool that automatically closes all open positions when total profit reaches a predefined target (in USD). Ideal for profit-taking without manual market monitoring.
How It Works:
-
Calculates the combined profit of all active trades.
-
If profit ≥ TargetProfit (e.g., $100), it instantly closes all positions.
-
Works as a one-click script (manual execution) or continuously as an Expert Advisor (auto-trading).
Key Features:
-
Profit in $ to close all trades – Minimum profit (in USD) to trigger closing.
-
Slippage – Allowed execution slippage (in points).
Best For:
-
Securing profits in scalping/day trading strategies.
-
Automated exit at a fixed profit level.
-
Simplifying risk management.
Note:
-
Does not account for spreads/commissions.
-
Works on all symbols (forex, stocks, crypto, etc.).
"Set it and forget it!" 🚀