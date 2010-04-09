FastCloser MT5

FastCloser - Simple Profit-Taking Utility

Description:

FastCloser is a lightweight tool that automatically closes all open positions when total profit reaches a predefined target (in USD). Ideal for profit-taking without manual market monitoring.

How It Works:

Calculates the combined profit of all active trades. If profit ≥ TargetProfit (e.g., $100), it instantly closes all positions. Works as a one-click script (manual execution) or continuously as an Expert Advisor (auto-trading).

Key Features:

Profit in $ to close all trades – Minimum profit (in USD) to trigger closing.

Slippage – Allowed execution slippage (in points).

Best For:

Securing profits in scalping/day trading strategies .

Automated exit at a fixed profit level.

Simplifying risk management.

Note:

Does not account for spreads/commissions.

Works on all symbols (forex, stocks, crypto, etc.).





"Set it and forget it!" 🚀