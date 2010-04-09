FastCloser MT5

FastCloser - Simple Profit-Taking Utility

Description:

FastCloser is a lightweight tool that automatically closes all open positions when total profit reaches a predefined target (in USD). Ideal for profit-taking without manual market monitoring.

How It Works:

  1. Calculates the combined profit of all active trades.

  2. If profit ≥ TargetProfit (e.g., $100), it instantly closes all positions.

  3. Works as a one-click script (manual execution) or continuously as an Expert Advisor (auto-trading).

Key Features:

  • Profit in $ to close all trades – Minimum profit (in USD) to trigger closing.

  • Slippage – Allowed execution slippage (in points).

Best For:

  • Securing profits in scalping/day trading strategies.

  • Automated exit at a fixed profit level.

  • Simplifying risk management.

Note:

  • Does not account for spreads/commissions.

  • Works on all symbols (forex, stocks, crypto, etc.).


"Set it and forget it!" 🚀



