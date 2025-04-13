BTC Terminator
- Experts
- Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
- Version: 1.2
- Mise à jour: 13 juillet 2025
- Activations: 5
Bitcoin Terminator 1.2 (1hr TF)
Backtest Results (Initial Deposit $100)
Net Profit: $1,725.02
Profit Factor: 4.50
Max Drawdown: 21.79%
Total Gross Profit: $2,218.27 | Total Loss: $493.25
Sharpe Ratio: 5.47
Consecutive Wins: 16 trades
Margin Level: 4,463%
What Makes BTC Terminator 1.2 Unique?
BTC Terminator is an Expert Advisor developed to trade BTCUSD trends, using a powerful mix of technical indicators. It analyzes momentum, breakouts, trend strength, and moving average crossovers to execute precise entries:
Multi-Criteria Logic:
-
ADX, ATR, QQE, OSMA, and KC
-
Real momentum detection and validated direction
-
Trades only triggered in high-probability zones
Effective and Flexible Risk Management:
-
Dynamic ATR-based Stop Loss and Trailing
-
Predefined secure Profit Target
-
Configurable coefficients for SL/TP and trailing
-
Robust exposure control system
Recommended Initial Capital
Based on the system's maximum drawdown (~22%), we recommend:
$100 per 0.01 lots
This allows trading with safety margin, even during losing streaks.
Ideal for accounts from $100 up to $1,000+ (adjusting lot size proportionally).
Time and Season Strategy
Best performance:
-
Monday to Friday
-
Peak hours: 15:00 to 17:00 UTC
Strongest months: January, March, October, December
Fully Configurable Variables
This EA is highly adaptable to different brokers and market conditions. Includes optimized set file!
